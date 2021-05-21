Entertainment
Pratik Gandhi on stereotypical Gujaratis in Bollywood movies
Hansal Mehta’s biographical drama, “Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story”, revolved around the career of Pratik Gandhi. Mainly an actor in Gujarati theater and cinema, no one quite kept track that Pratik had worked in a few Bollywood films such as “Mitron” and “Loveyatri”.
Being Harshad Mehta changed all that. The role made him an overnight sensation. By his own confession, Pratik had thought that the shoe wouldn’t be bingeable, given his dialogues laden with commercial jargon. Still, it became a dormant success, and Pratik, trying out “Big Bull” or “Dalal Street’s Amitabh Bachchan,” was an overnight star.
In a recent interaction with India.com, Pratik, who will next be seen in the Gujarati web series “Vitthal Teedi”, explained how Bollywood has stereotyped the Gujaratis.
He said: When it comes to speaking about Gujaratis, then they have certain words, they have this particular tone for the language. Nobody talks like that in urban Gujarat. You come here and you will see that we are no different. In fact, it breaks my heart to see a stereotypical ethnicity in the movies. They make it more cartoonish. So if they have Punjabi characters they keep hooray and bullet ball in the background. There is no need for it.
When asked how he plans to break the chain, Pratik added, there is an audience for everything and it’s the same audience that consumes the best content from all over the world. Why not in their own language? If what you are saying is right, if I have this power, I will push the boundaries to have even greater experiences here.
Meanwhile, on the job front, Pratik has finished filming his upcoming Bollywood film, “Atithi Bhooto Bhava” alongside Jackie Shroff and Sharmin Segal.
Pratik is ready to start filming with Taapsee Pannu for a new movie called Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan. The film is directed by Arshad Syed and supported by Siddharth Roy Kapur.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]