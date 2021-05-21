Pratik Gandhi on stereotypical Gujaratis in Bollywood movies

Hansal Mehta’s biographical drama, “Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story”, revolved around the career of Pratik Gandhi. Mainly an actor in Gujarati theater and cinema, no one quite kept track that Pratik had worked in a few Bollywood films such as “Mitron” and “Loveyatri”.

Being Harshad Mehta changed all that. The role made him an overnight sensation. By his own confession, Pratik had thought that the shoe wouldn’t be bingeable, given his dialogues laden with commercial jargon. Still, it became a dormant success, and Pratik, trying out “Big Bull” or “Dalal Street’s Amitabh Bachchan,” was an overnight star.

In a recent interaction with India.com, Pratik, who will next be seen in the Gujarati web series “Vitthal Teedi”, explained how Bollywood has stereotyped the Gujaratis.

He said: When it comes to speaking about Gujaratis, then they have certain words, they have this particular tone for the language. Nobody talks like that in urban Gujarat. You come here and you will see that we are no different. In fact, it breaks my heart to see a stereotypical ethnicity in the movies. They make it more cartoonish. So if they have Punjabi characters they keep hooray and bullet ball in the background. There is no need for it.

When asked how he plans to break the chain, Pratik added, there is an audience for everything and it’s the same audience that consumes the best content from all over the world. Why not in their own language? If what you are saying is right, if I have this power, I will push the boundaries to have even greater experiences here.

Meanwhile, on the job front, Pratik has finished filming his upcoming Bollywood film, “Atithi Bhooto Bhava” alongside Jackie Shroff and Sharmin Segal.

Pratik is ready to start filming with Taapsee Pannu for a new movie called Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan. The film is directed by Arshad Syed and supported by Siddharth Roy Kapur.