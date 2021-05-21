How Billy Porter’s HIV Revelation Affects Dallas LGBTQ Community





Porter broke his silence after 14 years on Wednesday, revealing he was HIV-positive.

DALLAS For 14 years, actor Billy Porter kept a secret, until this week when he revealed he was HIV positive. The actor hopes to break the stigma that comes with sharing this news. Many leaders who are actively working to prevent and cure HIV know that Porters’ announcement is important. It was truly amazing to see someone in such a prestigious position come forward with HIV and give them a new look, said Jalenzski Brown of the Resource Center. Now more than ever, I think the biggest thing that really holds us back from ending HIV is stigma. The Resource Center works to support the LGBTQ community. They hear about many people who are struggling with their HIV status. When we look at HIV, many people may not want to identify as being HIV positive because of the shame that can come from family, friends or being ostracized by certain social groups, Brown said. And I have heard stories of individuals who have strayed out of their way, well outside their community to access HIV services, just to maintain their identity in their community as being removed from HIV. Dr Kathleen Borgmann is Assistant Professor and Research Scientist at the UNT Health Sciences Center. She said that HIV is now more treatable than ever. HIV can be controlled and you can live a good life with HIV, said Dr Borgmann. HIV is now seen more as a chronic disease that can be treated, and it can be treated quite effectively to the point that you cannot pass it on. Unfortunately, data from the Resource Center shows that HIV still affects some groups more than others. The data shows that of all new HIV diagnoses in Dallas County, 45% were Black and 31% were Latinx. In the United States, 40% of people living with HIV are black and 23% are Latinx. We think about equality for the LGBT community, unfortunately there is no equality in the health care system, there is no equality in the way HIV affects the community, has Brown said. That’s why they go to a number of efforts as they strive to bring treatment and testing to specific neighborhoods and people who may need it: United Black Ellument works with young gay and bisexual black men between the ages of 18 and 35 and creates a social space that also provides support for HIV prevention and treatment. GenderBrave works with the transgender community and other diverse gender identities between the ages of 18 and 35. Click on here to learn more about the resource center. UNT Health Science is also seeking study participants on how managing drug therapy through local pharmacists can improve outcomes in blacks / African Americans living with HIV and diabetes or hypertension. Compensation is available for participants. You can find more information on the web at www.unthsc.edu/addup, by email at [email protected] or by phone at 817-735-0346. Both organizations are actively working to make progress in the fight against HIV. Living a long life, a happy life is exactly what we strive for for every person living with HIV, said Dr Borgmann.

