Most Popular Actors Ranked by Instagram Followers

While Friends completed their series finale in 2004, this group has never ceased to be popular, and with streaming services making the series accessible again, a new generation of fans have fallen in love with them. When the main cast started filming, they weren’t close to the megastars that many of them are today. However, while most of the main castes are still recognizable to many people, some of the stars have had more success than others.

Of the six main actors and other famous faces of the series, who is the most popular on Instagram ?. There are plenty of factors as to why some of these actors and actresses might do better on the platform than others, whether it’s level of fame or frequency of posting.

8 James Michael Tyler: 16.5K

Although relaxedFriends fans might not recognize this actor’s name right away, most people will know the person he portrayed. James Michael Tyler played Gunther, the Central Perk manager who had a long-standing crush on Rachel. Gunther remains Tyler’s best-known role by far, and he hasn’t pursued an acting career too steadily since the series ended. So it makes sense that he’s not so popular on Instagram. Tyler often posts about his upcoming shorts and filtered artistic photographs.

7 Maggie Wheeler: 50.8 km

Just like with James Michael Tyler, your average person might not know who Maggie Wheeler is by name, but she will recognize her as Janice from Friends. While Janice wasn’t a main character, she was recurring, and she was extremely memorable because of her loud laughter and “Oh my god!” slogan. While the other characters on the show might not have liked ex Chandlers much, fans around the world appreciate him and his worthy personality.

While Janice is still Wheeler’s most famous role, she has done a lot, especially voice work, in the years since. Her Instagram is filled with funny memes and images as well as throwback photos that fans will love.

6 David Schwimmer: 5.9 million

Upon entering the main group of actors, popularity skyrockets. All six Friends Friends did well in the millions of followers, but David Schwimmer had the least of them by a noticeable margin. However, it is not really because the actor is not well known as he has been active in the company after. Friendsfinished. Nor is Schwimmer’s “low” follower count because fans these days have a lot of negative opinions about the bad things Ross has done.

It seems the main reason Schwimmer doesn’t have as many followers as the other top five cast members is because it just doesn’t post as many on the platform. He barely has over a dozen photos, so that’s just no way to engage with fans.

5 Matt LeBlanc: 7M

Matt LeBlanc will likely always be best known for playing Joey, and he hasn’t had as many breakout roles after the show as some of his fellow cast members. He starred in theJoeyspin-off, which turned out to be short lived, and it has also played another role on television since. However, he hasn’t been in as many blockbusters as some of the others.

That said, he is quite active on Instagram, which has earned him a lot of popularity. Currently, he often posts on his recently completed series,Man with a plan, as well as occasional photos of cars and travel.

4 Matthew Perry: 7.4M

Matthew Perry doesn’t really have many more followers than Matt LeBlanc in the scheme of things. Since Friends Completed, actor Chandler has starred in many TV shows and a few movies, but he hasn’t had as many successful roles as the women on the show.

His Instagram is fun for fans as he has lots of selfies, cute photos of his dog, and even kitchen photos, which creates a rather relatable and down-to-earth feed.

3 Lisa Kudrow: 7.6M

Ever since Lisa Kudrow played Phoebe, she has been highly regarded in the pop culture stratosphere. While people still associate it with Friends, she has acted a lot since, including in big movies like Booksmart and Easy, among others.

Kudrow beats Matthew Perry’s follower count a bit, and she uses Instagram to promote her work, share throwback photos, and showcase pieces from her life. Fans especially like to see many photos of Kudrow when she was younger and starring in the show.

2 Courteney Cox: 10.8 million

While Courteney Cox is best known for playing Monica, everyone’s favorite clean monster and everyone’s favorite truth-teller, he’s talked about it a lot in Hollywood after the show ended. She starred in the series Cougar Town and has also been featured in a few other television series. She was also a producer and director for Cougar Town with her then-husband David Arquette.

But while Coxmight has a lot of followers and a big leap from the rest of the main cast, a big reason for her popularity seems to be that she uses the platform often. She posts many cooking videos straight from her own kitchen.

1 Jennifer Aniston: 36.8 million

It’s probably no surprise that Jennifer Aniston has the most Instagram followers among the top six.Friends actors. While his co-stars may have had some success over the years, Aniston has been a list star for decades now. She has a long list of blockbuster movies to her credit, including Marley and I,Horrible bosses, and We are the Millers.

Aniston has certainly been the most successful in the industry and his popularity on Instagram reflects that. She often shows glimpses of her usual life, including photos with other famous actors, including herFriends co-stars.

