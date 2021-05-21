Maniesh Paul reveals his wife Sanyukta took care of everything when he was out of work

Maniesh Paul recently opened up about his love affair with his wife Sanyukta and it is nothing short of a fairy tale. In a Humans Of Bombay article, the presenter spoke about his journey in the entertainment industry and how Sanyukta has supported him throughout. Maniesh revealed that they were childhood friends and started dating at school. When he ran out of money, even to pay the rent, Sanyukta took care of everything and encouraged him to build his dreams.

Maniesh Paul explained how he first met Sanyukta during their school years in a costume contest. However, they subsequently bonded when the victim went to her home to attend her mother’s classes. He said, “My first memory of Sanyukta was at this 3rd grade costume contest. Shed disguised as Mother Teresa and I, as Raj Kapoor. We knew each other from the nursery, but we hadn’t interacted. She was studious and I hated studying. But when I started taking her mother’s classes, we bonded. I would convince her to do all my homework; Sanyukta would gladly do so. She was also the first to know about my breakups (sic). “

Maniesh then revealed the first time he realized he had feelings for Sanyukta, who is a Bengali. He said, “In grade 11, once when she and I were at the theater I got a call asking if I could organize an event; I used to anchor part-time. I just left her there and ran to work. I thought I must be crazy, but she said, “It’s okay. That’s when I realized I had feelings for her. So a few weeks later I told her, I like you. 3 days later we were official! From there, I would go to Sanyuktas house to meet her under the pretext of ‘study. His father teased me in Bengali, Roz roz aa jata hai (sic). “

After finishing their studies, Maniesh and Sanyukta went to different colleges. It was then that he told her that he wanted to become an actor, after which Sanyukta encouraged him to move to Mumbai and even supported him when he ran out of money. “After the 12th, we went to different colleges. Yet we meet once a day. I remember telling him, I want to be an actor. She said if you really want to be an actor you should move to Bombay. week later I moved here. While I was struggling, Sanyukta supported me. Finally, in 2006, I found a full time job as an RJ. So, I said to Sanyukta, let’s get married! We had a big Punjabi-Bengali wedding. After moving in with me, Sanyukta took a teaching job; I was juggling my job and a few anchor assignments. We barely had time together, but she never complained once. Then, in 2008, I was unemployed for a while. year. I didn’t even have the money to pay the rent on the house. But, Sanyukta took care of everything. Shed say, be patient, you will have a great opportunity soon, ”he said.

In 2009, things changed and Maniesh resumed operations. He packed a TV show and started getting more gigs. The presenter concluded, “And a year later it does; I packed a TV series. Things started to improve. I continued to do reality shows and discount parties. In 2011 we had a daughter and in 2016 a son. Finally I am in a place where I can take time for Sanyukta and my children. And it is a rule that I do not talk about work at table. Sometimes I wonder how I got so lucky? Without Sanyukta, I would probably still wonder what to do with my life. Or worse, I failed my 10th! I am where I am only because of ‘she (sic).

Maniesh Paul was recently seen in a short film Hichki. Apart from that, he also starred in movies like Baa Baaa Black Sheep, Mickey Virus and Tere Bin Laden 2. He is popular for hosting shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 2020, India’s Got Talent, Dance Ke Superstars, among others.

Maniesh has also starred in many TV series such as Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi, Zindadil, Ssshhhh … Phir Koi Hai, Wheel Ghar Ghar Mein and Kahani Shuru with Love Guru, and Kuchh Cook Hota Hai, among others. However, he stopped the daily soaps because he found it unsatisfactory.

