The Australians have taken over Hollywood. Their own ticket office had to wait.

Bruna Papandrea, whose Made Up Stories banner produced adaptations of The Dry and Penguin Bloom, said there was no way The Dry could have been Americanized the way Australian author Liane Moriartys Big Little Lies and Nine Perfect Strangers were reset as series, which she also produced.

The landscape was such a massive character in The Dry, she said. That’s not to say it couldn’t have been California, because I think California in terms of climate mimics Australia in many ways. But it was not a consideration for me to reset it. I didn’t even lift it.

She hopes viewers of The Dry (in theaters and on demand) will have a different understanding of the country. Everyone thinks there are kangaroos running around the streets here. Which, by the way, there are sometimes, she says. But one of the reasons I really want The Dry to work internationally is because it shatters that idea of ​​what people perceive to be an Australian film.

As the pandemic has seen an eruption of overseas (and celebrity) projects hit Australian shores, like Marvels Thor: Love and Thunder and the upcoming Julia Roberts-George Clooney rom-com Ticket to Paradise, a lot is happening. elsewhere and feature non-Australians. .

Baz Luhrmanns Elvis Presley biopic, which co-stars Tom Hanks, wrapped up production earlier this year in Queensland. This film, like the locally shot past on Moulin Rouge, The Great Gatsby and Babe, is technically considered Australian because it features Australians in leading creative roles, Mason said although audiences might not see a obvious link on screen. Meanwhile, George Millers Mad Max prequel Furiosa goes start production in New South Wales in June. State Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian touted it as the greatest film ever made in Australia in a tweet, claiming that it would support more than 850 local jobs and bring the equivalent of more than US $ 272 million to the economy.

I don’t tell a painter what to paint on the canvas, Mason said. But we would like the majority of the list to reflect Australians in themselves and the world.