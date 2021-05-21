Entertainment
The Australians have taken over Hollywood. Their own ticket office had to wait.
The public knows Eric Bana as the Prince of Troy, Mossad agent, time traveling Chicago librarian, and easily angry Berkeley scientist. But as his Hollywood career took off, they rarely saw the Melbourne native play an Aussie.
Overall, there is simply no Australian part in international films, Bana said in a video interview from her home in Melbourne, adding: When you consider the impact Australian actors have had on the internationally over the past 30 years, they must be used enough. to hear our voices because we did a lot of talk shows.
Even in Australia, audiences tend to flock to the latest imported Hollywood releases rather than films made in and about their own country. But in February, for apparently the first time in the country’s box office history, the top three films were all Australian. Two of these The dry, with and produced by Bana, and Heights, with Simon Baker are receiving American releases this month, while the Naomi Watts Penguin Bloom World premiere on Netflix in January.
It seems significant that the stories originated in Australia and that they have Australian tracks and that the characters are Australian, Bana said.
It’s been decades since the adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, and Muriels’ wedding had a similar joint theatrical coup in 1994, and even longer since Crocodile Dundee became the country’s biggest commercial success, a record that he still holds.
We have a double whammy. We get all the American content, and we have huge connections with the UK, so we watch all the British stuff as well, said Graeme Mason, managing director of Screen Australia, the government agency responsible for supporting film production. and local television. It puts real pressure on Australian stuff to cut in theaters.
But then came the pandemic. As Hollywood studios delayed many of their blockbusters, they gave way to Australian productions to capture ticket sales in a country with relatively few cases of coronavirus. Again, it was not acquired that the public would introduce themselves.
Baker, the actor, based in New South Wales, thinks Australians get a little cultural thrill seeing their own onscreen accent and inferiority complex, he said. People said to me: Oh, yeah, I saw this movie the other day. You should see this. I’ll warn you, however, it’s Australian.
Additionally, Australia’s strict Covid-19 containment measures, which included border closures, phased lockdowns and widespread contact tracing, meant many residents were reluctant to return to theaters despite the extremely low risk of community transmission. in most areas. We had to remind them that it was safe to go to the movies and go there, Mason said.
In the weeks leading up to the release of The Dry, High Ground, Penguin Bloom and the Indigenous dance documentary Firestarter: The Story of Bangarra, Screen Australia and local distributors mounted a generalized campaign to encourage audiences to return to the cinema and support Australian films. Their efforts have paid off.
The Dry, based on the 2017 hit novel by Australian author Jane Harpers about a Melbourne detective who returns to his small town after a gruesome crime, has grossed over US $ 16 million at the box office. country office after its debut in January. This places it in the top 15 highest grossing Australian films of all time in the country.
Shooting in over a dozen small towns across the state of Victoria in 2019, Bana and director Robert Connolly worked closely with local communities to highlight the realities of life in the Australian region, which was then grappling with a drought and historic bushfires. When the town’s hostels ran out of rooms to accommodate crew members, locals welcomed them into their homes.
I always felt that the only chance we had to reach an American audience was the film’s success in his homeland, Bana said. And for it to work for Australians, it had to be really real and genuine.
Bruna Papandrea, whose Made Up Stories banner produced adaptations of The Dry and Penguin Bloom, said there was no way The Dry could have been Americanized the way Australian author Liane Moriartys Big Little Lies and Nine Perfect Strangers were reset as series, which she also produced.
The landscape was such a massive character in The Dry, she said. That’s not to say it couldn’t have been California, because I think California in terms of climate mimics Australia in many ways. But it was not a consideration for me to reset it. I didn’t even lift it.
She hopes viewers of The Dry (in theaters and on demand) will have a different understanding of the country. Everyone thinks there are kangaroos running around the streets here. Which, by the way, there are sometimes, she says. But one of the reasons I really want The Dry to work internationally is because it shatters that idea of what people perceive to be an Australian film.
As the pandemic has seen an eruption of overseas (and celebrity) projects hit Australian shores, like Marvels Thor: Love and Thunder and the upcoming Julia Roberts-George Clooney rom-com Ticket to Paradise, a lot is happening. elsewhere and feature non-Australians. .
Baz Luhrmanns Elvis Presley biopic, which co-stars Tom Hanks, wrapped up production earlier this year in Queensland. This film, like the locally shot past on Moulin Rouge, The Great Gatsby and Babe, is technically considered Australian because it features Australians in leading creative roles, Mason said although audiences might not see a obvious link on screen. Meanwhile, George Millers Mad Max prequel Furiosa goes start production in New South Wales in June. State Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian touted it as the greatest film ever made in Australia in a tweet, claiming that it would support more than 850 local jobs and bring the equivalent of more than US $ 272 million to the economy.
I don’t tell a painter what to paint on the canvas, Mason said. But we would like the majority of the list to reflect Australians in themselves and the world.
Furiosa and the film Elvis qualified for governments Producer offset, which offers a 40% tax reduction for films that meet certain Criteria, including location, nationality of filmmaker or subject. Movies like The Dry and High Ground also depended on this lag, and a motion to reduce the discount to 30 percent earlier this year, a backlash was seen.
The Dry wouldn’t have been made without that extra 10%, Papandrea said. We invest every penny we have in it. There are a lot of forces that came into play to hopefully make this a monumental moment for Australian cinema and show the importance of maintaining our own stories.
Baker also intended to put the spotlight back on these Australian stories. After spending more than two decades in the United States, starring in The Mentalist on television and appearing in The Devil Wears Prada and other films, he returned to Australia five years ago. He has largely focused on local projects, including High Ground (available on request).
Shot in the country’s Northern Territory in collaboration with First Nations communities, the fictional story paints a heartbreaking picture of the actual massacres of Indigenous peoples by white settlers and police in the early 1900s. Director Stephen Johnson said It took over 20 years to make High Ground, in part because of its purpose.
Baker said there was a reluctance to see Indigenous history on screen that stems from the shame white Australians feel in the face of colonial atrocities. And after the films were released in the country in January, some viewers were in disbelief that the horrific events could be based on reality, said Witiyana Marika, a leader of the Rirratjingu people who produced and co-stars.
There was a lot of confrontation and questioning and saying, is that true? Is this what happened here in Australia? Said Marika. People thought it hadn’t happened in their own backyard.
This disbelief underscores the importance of bringing a range of Australian stories to the screen. Asian-Australian actors, for example, are vastly under-represented, and artists like Chris Pang (Crazy Rich Asians) have openly stated the lack of opportunities, which has prompted them to pursue careers abroad.
Baker supports the Make It Australian campaign, which urges the government to require streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime to pledge to spend at least 20% of their local revenues on original Australian content.
We are a storytelling nation, said Baker. It’s in the DNA of this place long before the English landed on the shore. I think we can find a balance in which we can try to stimulate the economy with the arrival of overseas production, but also protect local content, protect the cultural significance of local stories.
Yet the nature of Australia’s film industry is likely to change again after the pandemic. Bana predicted an exodus of international talent to Los Angeles, while Mason admitted that Australian films were unlikely to take over the box office on a regular basis.
I’m not stupid, said Mason. When Marvel and James Bond start to return, they’ll still be popcorn highlights. But I think it’s time to remind ourselves that we can make great stories that Australians want to see and the world wants to see. We need to do more.
