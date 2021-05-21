From Gaza to Chile, the Biennale asks how we will live together

VENICE, Italy (AP) – During the time it took to prepare for the Venice Biennale, violence in the Middle East gripped a Palestinian family farm in Gaza featured in one of the exhibits. It gives urgency in real time to the question asked by the curator of the Biennale: “How are we going to live together?”

The 17th International Architecture Exhibition opens on Saturday after a one-year pandemic delay, during which architecture has become one of the key disciplines in the global coronavirus response.

An exhibition “Border Ecologies and the Gaza Strip” examines how Israeli border control affects the Qudaih family farm in the village of Khuza’a in Gaza. He says, for example, that 20 of the Qudaih family’s olive trees were bulldozed to create a buffer zone, and a greenhouse needed for growing tomatoes was repeatedly destroyed.

Since 2014, the village has been “more or less” calm, said curator Malkit Shoshan.





But as she prepared for the opening of the Biennale, violence broke out again. The farm, near the border fence, was destroyed by bombs and the family are taking refuge in their house, which was damaged by shells, about a mile away, said one of the sons, Amir Qudaih, who lives in the United States and helped set up the exhibit.

Qudaih, a 27-year-old engineering graduate, was due to be in Venice for the opening. But he said he was too distressed by the shelling and the uncertainty over his family’s safety to travel. Communications are erratic due to power and internet interruptions, and his last contact was earlier in the week.

“My family can no longer access the farm because it is very close to the border and no one can leave the house. They are running out of food, ”which comes mainly from the farm, Qudaih said over the phone. Anytime I text them or call them it might be the last call because things are happening there 24/7. “

All the exhibitions at the Biennale do not have the same immediacy, but the issues that motivate them are fundamental for a shared existence, also with other species.

The event hosted by Hashim Sarkis also examines how architecture can address other global issues, those that helped him frame the title question long before the pandemic: climate change, political polarization, growing inequalities and population displacement.

The exhibits examine how climate change and an international presence are affecting Antarctica; illustrate how global warming endangers marine life and how rising seas can be left as lifeless hollow spaces; and retracing the architecture of man-made infrastructure outside of a globe, while making a more utopian proposition inside of what it might look like under a strategic preservation regime.

The strongest objective of this biennial is the pandemic.

“More than ever, architecture is present in our lives and in our thoughts,” said Sarkis, a Lebanese architect who is the dean of the School of Architecture and Planning at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. “We are now able to measure with our eyes what a meter is, what two meters are. It’s a new skill that everyone had to learn.

Some architectural responses to the pandemic have already emerged in everyday life: Zoom meetings have replaced conference rooms, giving new importance to virtual architecture, restaurant tables have invaded sidewalks, parking lots and traffic islands while public and private spaces from train stations to art galleries are being converted into vaccination centers. People are more aware of the impact of ventilation systems and everyone has become an interior designer, Sarkis noted.

Even the new rituals on public behavior that emerged during the pandemic, and which are part of the Biennale protocols, signal a paradigm shift that emphasizes architecture: visitors must maintain a social distance, have their own controlled. temperature and wear masks.

Some 112 architects from 46 countries participate in the main exhibition organized by Sarkis, while 61 countries have organized national pavilions. Some projects had to be rescheduled, due to pandemic complications over shipping, with some architects sending in plans for Italian artisans to build projects from locally sourced materials.

Due to travel restrictions around the world, a handful of pavilions will open late and the arrival of some participants and jury members has been delayed. As a result, Sarkis has decided to delay the awarding of prizes, which usually takes place on the opening weekend, until August. The Biennale runs until November 21.

After a year in which public assemblies were mostly banned outright, the idea of ​​presence is at the heart of several exhibitions.

The Canadian pavilion is covered in a green textile, and visitors can download a smartphone app that uses CGI technology to turn the pavilion into the backdrop to a movie that used a Canadian city as a substitute for other locations, from Tokyo to Moscow. or Paris. The opening background scene is taken from “The Handmaid’s Tale”.

Germany is facilitating virtual tours of its pavilion, which is empty except for some QR codes on interior walls, putting virtual users on the same footing as physical visitors. The two roam the virtual pavilion with avatars that can interact and even talk to each other.

The Venice Biennale is also seen as a neutral place that creates a space for dialogue.

Chilean architect Alejandro Aravena, who hosted the 2016 event, has created a space where he hopes Chileans and Mapuche natives can meet to discuss old land disputes.

The architecture created by his Elemental workshop meets the criteria stipulated by the Mapuche tradition: that it be circular with an orientation towards the east, and made of wood placed vertically. Aravena said the Mapuche accepted the design.

Aravena’s team took wooden piles of the type used to support Venetian palaces and crisscrossed them in a circular pattern to create an interior courtyard.

It was built on the side of a canal inside the Arsenal, the pointed tops of its piers visible from afar, in the hope that the Mapuche and Chileans could travel to Venice and hold a parliament or a traditional negotiation. But COVID has made that uncertain.

“It is not clear whether they will be coming at some point during the Biennale. If not, this thing is back in Chile anyway, ”Aravena said.

If all goes well, this could be a concrete legacy to the question: “How are we going to live together?”