7 Bollywood remakes of South Indian movies you should look forward to





In the past, Bollywood has seen many South Indian movie remakes creating a box office storm, like the classic comedy Hera pheri (2000) or Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007). To build on the popularity of some of the South’s biggest blockbusters, Bollywood has a number of Hindi revamps coming up. Here are some exciting titles featuring some of the best actors in the business, from Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the remake of Vikram Vedha to Rajkummar Rao in HIT. 1. Jersey (2021) Telugu movie 2019 Jersey is a sports drama that centers on a talented cricketer from Ranji who left the game to return 10 years later for the sake of his son. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the Hindi remake features Shahid Kapoor as Arjun, alongside Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. The film is scheduled for release on November 5, 2021. 2. RX100 (2021) Directed and written by Ajay Bhupathi, the film is named after a motorcycle called the RX100 which was almost synonymous with the idea of ​​masculinity, which also plays a key role in the film which focuses on themes of love, lust and revenge. The Hindi remake of the film, titled Tadap, is directed by Milan Luthria and will star debutants Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria. It is scheduled for release on September 24, 2021. 3. Kaithi Singham star Ajay Devgn to be seen in Hindi remake of Tamil action movie soon Kaithi. What will reportedly be the 10th South Indian remake of Devgns’ film, this film revolves around a parolee who is enlisted by an injured police officer to aid in a drug raid while he is on his way to meet his daughter. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film was scheduled for release on February 12, 2021, but has been delayed due to the increase in COVID-19 cases. 4. HIT: The first case HIT is a remake of the telugu thriller film directed by Sailesh Kolanu. The original version released in 2020 starred Vishwak Sen as Vikram, a struggling cop who is fighting a battle between his past and present. The Hindi remake, currently in production, will see Rajkummar Rao in the lead role. 5. Vikram Vedha Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan play gangster and cop roles respectively in upcoming Tamil movie remake Vikram Vedha. The pushkar and Gayathri director duo who directed the original film will be directing the remake. The film focuses on the notions behind good and evil as Vikram (the policeman, aka the good) is on a quest to capture Vedha (the gangster, aka the evil). 6. Maanagaram Released in 2017, Maanagaram is an urban thriller that revolves around the theme of hope and prompts you to seek the positive in a world where everything seems to be going wrong. Directed by filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, the Hindi remake of the film is titled Mumbaikar and stars Vikrant Massey, Sanjay Mishra and Ranvir Shorey. The film’s script will be kept and the remake will add more details to the characters. 7. Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru This Tamil murder mystery is the gripping tale of a former cop who picks up an old case that forced him to quit his job and left him disabled. Directed by debutant Karthick Naren, the upcoming Hindi remake of Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru, titled As if, stars Varun Dhawan and Parineeti Chopra as the protagonists. Also read: 6 Bollywood actors set to debut in Southern film industry in 2021 5 Telugu Movies Starring Vijay Deverakonda You Can Watch Right Now On Prime Video, Zee5 & More 5 Upcoming Bollywood Movies Adapted From Hollywood And Foreign Language Movies

