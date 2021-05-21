‘Trese’ animated series English version features Hollywood actors with Pinoy blood





The voice distribution of the English version of Netflixanimated adaptation of the Filipino graphic novel “It shakes”Is made up of Hollywood celebrities with Pinoy blood. The streaming giant dropped the official trailer for the highly anticipated animated series on Friday, which is set to debut on June 11. Netflix has released three trailers in English, Filipino, and Japanese, respectively. It is based on the series of graphic novels by Budjette Tan and Kajo Baldisimo which tells the story of supernatural detective Alexandra Tresego face to face with a criminal world made up of malicious supernatural beings. RELATED:Netflix launches action-packed Trese trailer with voice of Liza Soberanos The animated series is directed by Filipino director and showrunner Jay Oliva (“Justice League Dark”, “The Legend of Korra”). For the English version of “Trese”, Filipino-Canadian actress Shay mitchellexpresses the titular character, Alexandra. She has already acted in the series “Pretty Little Liars” and “You”. Filipino-American actor Darren criss, on the other hand, lends his voice to the character of Marco. He appeared in “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”. Filipino-American actor Jon Jon Briones of “Ratched” voices the characters of Hank and Xa-Mul. Nicole scherzinger, the Filipino-American singer of Pussycat Dolls, lends her voice to the character of Miranda Trese, Alexandra’s mother. Filipino-Canadian actor Manny Jacinto of “The Good Place” also brings the character of Maliksi to life. In addition, the American actor of Filipino descentLou diamond phillips will express the character of Mayor Sancho Santamaria. He appeared in “La Bamba”. Bagyon Kulimlim character to star voice of Filipino-American actor Dante Basco who appeared in “Avatar: The Last Airbender” and “American Dragon: Jake Long.” Other vocal talents with Pinoy ancestry in the cast include actor Griffin puatu who will give life to the characters of “Kambal” and Bantay and Eric Bauza who will be the voice of Nuno the Snitch and Bagyon Lektro. A dedicated pop culture Facebook page also juxtaposed photos of some of the featured talents with their assigned characters. Wes Gleason was in charge of the English casting and vocal direction. The star-studded cast of ‘Trese’ voice actors prompted some Pinoys to anticipate watching the show’s English dub in addition to its Filipino-language version. “GRABE ‘YUNG MAY PA NICOLE SCHERZINGER AT MANNY JACINTO ??? JON JON BRIONES AND LOU DIAMOND PHILLIPS? DANTE BASCO AS AT ZUKO HIMSELF? LIKE!!! #TreseNetflix ”, a creative director wrote in response to the casting list. “I will watch both English and Filipino. You can’t miss these amazing actors. Nakakakilig ”, another online user commented. All-star cast English cast ah! Surprised! blogger Kristoffer Pasion exclaimed. For the Filipino version of “Trese”, Alexandra is voiced by the actressSovereign Lizawhile local professional vocal talents bring other characters to life. These areSimon dela cruz like Crispin and Basilio,Apollo Abraham as Captain Guerrero, Christopher Carlo Caling like Hank, Christian Velarde like Nuno, and Eugene Adalia like Anton Trese. Meanwhile, highly respected Filipino vocal artist director Rudolf Baldonado directs the local vocal talents of the series.







