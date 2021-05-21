Taapsee Pannu Says She Took A Break In Bollywood For Her “Preity Zinta Vibes”: “Thank God I Wasn’t Auditioned” | Entertainment News





Actor Taapsee Pannu opened up about his breakup in the Hindi film industry and his acting roles in the movies. The actor said if she needed to fight for movie roles, she “ wouldn’t have lasted ” that long. In a recent interview, Taapsee also talked about getting his first Hindi film Chashme Baddoor, directed by David Dhawan. While making her acting debut in Hindi films in 2013, she signed the Telugu film Jhummandi Naadam in 2010. Her Tamil film Aadukalam in 2011 won six National Film Awards. Speaking to Vogue India, she said: If I had had to fight for roles, I wouldn’t have lasted so long in this area. Getting signed on to Chashme Baddoor without audition, she said, Thank goodness I was not auditioned. I did not learn the trade formally, my training is on the set. I would have failed miserably. I was known as the girl with the Preity Zinta vibe, which is why I even got a break from Bollywood. Speaking about her films and the characters she plays, she said: “People now expect my work to be interesting and worth their time, so I can’t make four films a year. and look and sound the same in everything. ” Taapsee also added, “Being an actress, I can’t afford to do just one movie a year. I wish I had that luxury. But I can’t turn my life upside down for a role. I put up with it quickly, so new roles and new places help. Fame doesn’t matter… I’m the modern young woman, my roles represent it. People should be able to relate to my character. In recent years she has acted in several films such as Pink, Badla, Thappad, Naam Shabana, Saand Ki Aankh, Mission Mangal, Manmarziyaan. Also Read: Prince Harry Recalls Turning To Alcohol And Drugs After Diana’s Death, Says ‘Camera Flash Makes My Blood Boil’ Last month, Taapsee started filming Shabaash Mithu, the biopic about Indian cricketer Mithali Raj. The 33-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a photo of the film’s sets and captioned: “Let’s go … Day 1! #ShabaashMithu #WomenInBlue.” In March, she had wrapped filming of Anurag Kashyap’s DoBaaraa and in January, she finished filming Rashmi Rocket, another sports drama. The actor will also be seen in Looop Lapeta, slated for theatrical release in October, and Haseen Dillruba, which will premiere on Netflix. there: 10



