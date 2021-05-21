Danny Masterson audition: Woman says she set limits, but actor raped her

LOS ANGELES – A lawyer for actor Danny Masterson on Thursday repeatedly challenged a woman on the witness stand over why she agreed to go to Masterson’s house the night she said she raped her.

“You went to Danny Masterson’s house knowing full well that you would take your clothes off, didn’t you?” Thomas Mesereau asked.

“No,” she said firmly.

Mesereau had just played a recording where the woman told police Masterson texted him to come to his house, undress and get into his hot tub one night in late 2003.

The woman, identified as Jane Doe 2, was Masterson’s third accuser to testify in a hearing to determine if there was enough evidence for the 45-year-old “That ’70s Show” actor to stand trial for three counts of rape. He pleaded not guilty and Mesereau said he would prove Masterson’s innocence.

RELATED: Danny Masterson’s Ex-Girlfriend Testifies She Woke Up To Find An Actor Raping Her

The Associated Press does not generally name people who claim to be victims of sexual abuse.

Earlier in the audience, she had recounted the story of the night when Masterson, a few nights after having a drink with mutual friends, started texting her in a demanding tone that she needed to come to her house. him.

“I didn’t understand why he was in charge,” she said. “I thought maybe he was saying it in an aggressive way as a form of flirtation. I didn’t understand why he was so aggressive.”

She said she agreed to come and talk and possibly have a glass of wine after setting the conditions and limits, including that she would not put on a swimsuit or go into her swimming pool. She testified that she was somewhat flattered by Masterson’s attention and that she was perhaps willing to kiss.

Jane Doe 2 said she had at least one drink to calm herself down before walking to Masterson’s house and that he gave her a glass of wine when she arrived.

She said he soon took her to the back yard, where he told her to undress and get into the hot tub.

“Take them off. If you don’t, I’ll do it. Take them off,” she remembered him.

She said she listened to him, because “I didn’t want there to be violence, I didn’t want things to escalate. I was laughing, trying to say ‘no, I don’t want to.’ “

RELATED: Woman Details Alleged 2003 Rape by Danny Masterson

She later added that she did what he said that night in part because she believed he was speaking from a place of authority at the high level he had reached in the Church. of Scientology, of which both were members.

Jane Doe 2 said that both in her memory and in her state of mind at the time, things started to get blurry when they stepped into the hot tub, but said Masterson the had taken her upstairs to the shower, where he had raped her, then raped again. on his bed.

“I was like, ‘Danny what are you doing?’ I said ‘no’, ”she said. “I told you ‘No, you don’t even have a condom.'”

Mesereau challenged her to include details she said she did not remember during the interview with Los Angeles Police in 2017.

“In a previous interview, you said you didn’t remember going up the stairs,” Mesereau said. “That was in 2017. We are in 2021. Do you remember now than you did then?”

She replied, “I’m sure you know the way trauma works, and when you open it up like I’ve had to do for the past four years, parts of it have become less blurry to me.”

Mesereau also challenged her over the alcohol and drugs she had consumed that night, and asked her if she had had either in court.

“I had some Xanax to be able to do this,” she said.

The hearing is expected to end on Friday, when Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo reviews the evidence presented and decides whether to order a trial for Masterson, who has been released on bail since his arrest in June. He could be sentenced to 45 years in prison if found guilty.