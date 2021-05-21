Actor-politician Vijayakanth discharged from hospital after routine check-up

Veteran actor and DMDK chief (Desiya Murpoku Dravida Kazhagam) Vijayakanth was released from hospital last night. According to his party’s press release, he was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai on May 19 for a routine check-up. However, some reports suggest the actor complained of shortness of breath and was rushed to hospital around 3 a.m.

VIJAYAKANTH REJECTED FROM HOSPITAL

Vijayakanth was released from hospital on the evening of May 20 after receiving treatment. Members of his party said he was fine and asked everyone not to spread rumors about his health.

On May 19, reports suggested the actor had breathing problems which caused him to be rushed to hospital at 3 a.m. Doctors examined him and also performed a Covid-19 test, which came back negative. After doing his routine check-up, he was released from the hospital.

WHEN VIJAYAKANTH BEHIND COVID-19

In September 2020, Vijayakanth was admitted to a private hospital after developing mild symptoms of the novel coronavirus. He remained in the hospital for 10 days. Following Vijayakanth’s diagnosis, his wife Premalatha also tested positive for Covid-19. After receiving treatment, the couple were released on October 2.

Vijayakanth has not participated in many events in recent years due to his poor health. He attended important events of his DMDK party with his wife, Premalatha.

