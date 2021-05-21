Mega-deals spotlight European TV mergers and acquisitions – The Hollywood Reporter





The mega-deal between WarnerMedia and Discovery and a major French group unveiled earlier this week puts mergers and acquisitions in the spotlight for the European television industry, according to an analyst. “The Warner-Discovery and TF1-M6 merger plans have drastically pushed consolidation on the European commercial television agenda,” Enders Analysis analyst François Godard wrote in a report on Friday. “Wave after wave of consolidation in the entertainment industry, European operators have gradually eclipsed,” he said of the trend. “In 2010, the revenues of the largest broadcaster in the region, the RTL Group, already represented only 20% of Disney, and by 2020, this ratio had halved. The last decade has seen the emergence of vertically integrated global content producers and distributors, such as Netflix and Amazon, and the spread of this model in Hollywood studios, while Facebook and Google have become direct competitors of TV channels. formerly considered “money printing licenses”. “ While European broadcasters are still profitable, “and some very well,” Godard pointed out: “But savvy investors think it looks suspiciously like the high incomes of newspapers printed around 2007, or Wile E. Coyote’s run to the brink. from the cliff. . Broadcasters capture a declining share of the total video audience and their ability to fund engaging content declines as talent is upped by SVOD operators. The analyst then outlined two consolidation options that have emerged in Europe. “The first path – announced by Bertelsmann’s RTL group – would aim to create national broadcasters with the scale of content to operate compelling online platforms” via national acquisitions, Godard said, calling this the option ” perhaps more defensive but also more realistic ”. The second path is “more ambitious but without credible support,” he argued. It targets “the never-before-realized idea of ​​pan-European synergies, taking advantage of the increased international appetite for non-English-speaking content ”by merging assets across borders, which the Italians Mediaset and Vivendi spoke about. “But his champion, the Italian Mediaset, does not have the capacity to deliver,” concluded Godard. “The group is already the largest broadcaster in Italy and Spain and has acquired a 24% stake in ProSieben in Germany, the rest of the shareholding being fragmented,” he explained. “The problem is, if the cross-border strategy is solid, Mediaset could be its worst possible promoter. In addition to providing strong leadership to its Spanish division, Mediaset has never extracted significant synergies from its two Mediterranean units, despite their cultural affinity. Frenchman Vivendi, owner of Canal +, had “vague ambitions of a ‘Latin Netflix’ when he first bought Mediaset,” said Godard. “But last month’s agreement between the two for a gradual decrease in the participation of the first in the second seems to close this avenue definitively.” Enders Analysis expert concluded: “Concretely, the Bertelsmann consolidation path is the only one currently available.”







