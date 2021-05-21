Coronavirus: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s son Saint tested positive for Covid-19





Saint West has tested positive for Covid-19, the family have revealed. Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West’s five-year-old son apparently contracted the virus sometime in 2020, his mother revealed in a preview for the next episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” airing on May 27. Kim’s daughter North, 7, was also feeling bad at the same time. The 40-year-old reality TV star – who also has Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, with her former rapper husband – said over the phone in the promo clip: “Sainty just tested positive for Covid. And North says she feels sick. “I’m trying not to freak anyone out, but I’m just really worried.” It is not known exactly when the youngster tested positive. Saint’s father claimed he tested positive for coronavirus last February. The 43-year-old star said at the time of her symptoms: “Chills, shaking in bed, taking hot showers, watching videos telling me what I’m supposed to do to get over it.” And Khloe Kardashian was also stricken with the virus and spent 16 days in isolation. The 36-year-old Good American co-founder documented her battle with the virus and admitted that making an imaginary friend helped her get through. Kanye West and his son Saint throw in a ceremonial first pitch before the game between the Chicago White Sox and the Chicago Cubs on September 23, 2018. Photo / Getty Images Khloe – who has two-year-old True Thompson with Tristan Thompson – cobbled together a new boyfriend, Quarantina, without glasses and a neck pillow. She said, “I decided to have an imaginary friend, Quarantina. “I feel lonely and bored and need someone to keep me company. “Quarantine is literally saving me right now. “Because I need something to do all day.” Tristan joked that she became the character of Tom Hanks Chuck Noland from the 2000 movie “Cast Away”, after making a “friend” with a volleyball and smearing blood when he was. stranded on an uninhabited island. He said, “It’s like Tom Hanks. ‘Cast Away’.” But the professional basketball player offered Khloe emotional support. He told her, “If you ever need to talk to a friend, I’ll stand in front of your window downstairs.” “Like back then when guys threw stones at girls’ windows to talk to them. You could still do that, take it back to the early 90s.” After her 14th day of quarantine, Khloe admitted that Covid-19 was the ‘worst illness’ she had suffered, because she had ‘shaken for no reason’, had difficulty breathing and ‘coughed uncontrollably’. – Snap! Showbiz

