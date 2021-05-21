Streetcar Attractions: A Bygone Era of Entertainment Daily Mail Features

Connect with us

Streetcar Attractions: A Bygone Era of Entertainment

Before today’s giant theme parks with elaborate rides named for cartoons, movies, and superheroes, there were trolley parks.

The parks were built by trolleybus companies in the late 19th and early 20th centuries to get workers and their families to ride the carts on weekends and holidays. At first they were simple picnic groves, but most later added carousels, other rides, and shows.

In 1919, just after World War I, there were more than 1,500 amusement parks across the country, and most of them were roller parks, according to the National Amusement Park Historical Association. But as cars replaced wagons, streetcars and their fleets faded away.

Today, according to the association, only 11 of the nations’ trolleybus parks remain in operation. Camden Park in Huntington, west of Virginias, which operates only an amusement park, is one of them.

But West Virginia once had a number of other trolley parks, all of which were closed for a long time. Here is a look at a few of them:

Rock Springs Park

Rock Springs Park was an amusement park located in Chester, Hancock County, at the tip of the West Virginias Northern Panhandle. While its lush valley of shade trees and cool springs attracted picnickers as early as the 1880s, Rock Springs was opened as a business park in May 1897.

Like many other parks, its development was linked to the tram network. A new bridge over the Ohio River had opened a few months earlier, carrying a streetcar line directly to the park entrance. Over the next decade, developers JE McDonald and CA Smith turned the park into a regional showcase.

In its peak years, Rock Springs employed 350 workers and had daily attendances of up to 20,000 people. Popular rides were the Old Mill, Shoot-the-Chutes, and the Scenic Railway. Entertainment seekers could also swim, go boating, stroll through the gardens, watch a live production, visit the zoo or dance in the casino.

In the 1950s, the park was significantly reduced in size and magnitude, but continued to operate until 1970 when the diversion of US Route 30 began. The rerouting would take the highway straight through the old park. All of the buildings were auctioned off in 1974 to make way for the redirected road and a new bridge over the Ohio River that replaced the old Chester Bridge that once attracted thousands of park patrons.

Luna Park

Luna Park, a trolleybus park served by the Charleston Interurban Railway Company, was built in 1912 on the north bank of the Kanawha River.

At the main entrance to the park, on Park Avenue, stood a large wooden fence with two arrows topped with a flag. Behind the fence, a walkway led to flat land where park visitors could ride the Royal Giant Dips Coaster, a merry-go-round and a Ferris wheel. Visitors could play games of chance and skill halfway through and picnic in the shade of the trees.






lunapark (copy)

In this undated file photo, crowds join in the festivities at Luna Park on the Charlestons West Side.


WV Encyclopedia | Courtesy photo


Other park attractions included a zoo, ice rink, boxing ring, and dance pavilion. Special entertainment included free outdoor movies, hot air balloons, and trapeze artists. People walked towards the park or boarded streetcars. Tour boats from Gallipolis and Point Pleasant occasionally stopped at the park to disembark passengers.

On May 5, 1923, a fire caused by welders working on a new swimming pool destroyed most of the park. Although the owners of Lunas announced they would be rebuilding, the park never reopened. Eventually, single-family homes were built on the site.

In 2012, the National Park Service designated 40 acres of Charlestons West Side, including the area once occupied by Luna Park, as the Luna Park Historic District.

Terrapin Park

In 1898, Charles H. Shattuck, chairman of the Parkersburg Electric Power and Street Railway, built a trolley bus park at the intersection of Dudley Avenue and 25th Street. He named it Terrapin Park because of a small bumpy knoll on the property. The following year he built the Terrapin Park Casino, not a gambling casino as we use the term today, but a multi-purpose building including a 2,000-seat auditorium.

In 1913, Henry L. Brenig expanded Terrapin Park by adding roller coasters, a carousel, a dance hall and an ice rink and other items. In 1916, Paul and Jack Crane took over the park and had two good seasons, but when the park closed for the season after Labor Day in 1918, a fire broke out that practically leveled it. The owners had no insurance and the park was not rebuilt.

Path park

In 1904, the Ohio Valley and the Duquesne Glass Companies teamed up to build Paden Park on land in southern Paden City, installing a baseball field, an outdoor dance floor, a candy store, and a carousel. The park proved popular but did not enter full bloom until 1909, when the Union Traction Company, which operated the Sistersville-New Martinsville streetcar line, built the two-story Paden Park pavilion.

The first-floor pavilions had a large ballroom which replaced the open-air dance floor on the grounds of the park. The second floor had a large ice rink. Although the last Tyler County wagon went out of business in 1930, Paden Park survived until 1943.

Oak park

Located about a mile west of Masontown, Preston County, Oak Park was built in 1909 by the Morgantown & Kingwood Railroad. The park was easily accessible by train from Morgantown.

On weekends and holidays, it has drawn thousands of entertainment enthusiasts, not only from West Virginia, but also from neighboring Pennsylvania and Maryland. On August 25, 1909, 14 trains brought more than 4,000 people to the park.

Oak Parks attractions included a 65-foot wooden slide, two roller coasters, walking trails, picnic areas, carousel, Ferris wheel, swimming hole, pedal boats, and stylish play stands. carnival. One of the main attractions was the baseball games played at the park between teams formed in the surrounding towns and by mining companies.

The park closed in 1930, victim of the Great Depression.

