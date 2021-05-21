Top 9 Bollywood Songs That Talk About Hope In The Face Of Despair





An image of “Kar Har Maidan Fateh”, “All Izz Well”, “O Paalanhaare” and “Manjha”. In these unprecedented times of the COVID-19 pandemic, when life has been derailed for some of us, there is very little we can do to cheer up. Experts say if isolation and quarantine affects you and makes you anxious, do all you can to stay motivated. A few days ago, we shared on the song AR, O Palan Hare being played on a loop in COVID-19 care centers across the country to help patients deal with their anxiety. Today we bring you more songs like this that can teach us a thing or two about life – that when life gives you lemons, you actually make lemonade and not a crib about lemons. On that note, go create a playlist, plug in your headphones, lie back, close your eyes and play on repeat! 1.But zindagi gale laga the: Dear Zindagi Ae zindagi gale laga le Humne bhi tere har ik gham ko Gale se lagaya hai, hai na, the opening lines of this evergreen song literally speak to all of us. Of course, it gives us hope, but it also makes us hum. Voiced by Arijit Singh, this song will soothe your grief and soothe you. 2.all Izz Well: 3 idiots The entire movie is your medicine for hope, but the songs, in particular, are our favorites. 3 idiots and Aamir Khan taught us the real meaning behind YOLO! Voiced by the trio Sonu Nigam, Swanand Kirkire & Shaan, the song teaches us that we have no idea about our future so we might as well touch our hearts and say All Izz Well. 3.smaller:Kai Po Che Ha ha hai Jazba, ho ho hai Jazba suljhaleinge uljhe rishton ka manjha, strikes a chord in our minds and hearts. Sung by Amit Trivedi and Mohan Kanan, Manjha is one of the best motivational songs that can make you pick yourself up and follow your dreams even after several failures. Toh, kyu hai na Jazba !? 4. Ruk Jaana nahin: Exam https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6J9okctVu58 Another evergreen number on the list. This song teaches you resilience like nothing else can. Sung by the legendary Kishore Kumar, did you know that this is the song that Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar listened to on repeat when he was not having a good match. Do you need another reason to listen Ruk jaana nahin…? 5.Aashayein Aashayein: Iqbal Aashayein literally means hopes and when said twice the song is sure to motivate you to have hope in life. This particular motivational song is supported by the vocals of KK and Salim Merchant. Abh mushkil nahi kuch bhi (nothing is difficult now) are the nice words .. listen now. 6.Kar Har Maidan Fateh: Sanju Want something that can make you believe in yourself again? Well we’ve got you covered, Kar Har Maidan Fateh by Shreya Ghoshal and Sukhwinder Singh is one of the most powerful Bollywood songs that speaks of hope in the face of despair. 7.O Paalanhaare: Lagaan The song was released in 2001 but continues to make its presence felt. O Paalanhare is hope personified. Said who? Tell people who are struggling with COVID desperation. Check out the song’s comments section to find out why this rendition of AR Rahman is now favorite … 8.I love you Zindagi: Dear Zindagi A sensitive song and a mature film that deals with the unspoken question of mental health. If you’ve heard this song before, know that you must hug and say Love u zindagi. Written by Kausar Munir and sung by Amit Trivedi, the lyrics are about taking on your own challenges. 9.Yunhi Kat Jaayega Safar: Human Hain Rahi Pyar Ke That every night is followed by day and every bad moment is nothing but a stepping stone is best portrayed in this song from the past … Yunhi Kat Jaayega Safar is voiced by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik.

