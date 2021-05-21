William Jackson Harper on The Underground Railroad: You Don’t Have to Watch This If It’s Too Much, It’s Too Much





How do you promote a show like The Underground Railroad in 2021? How to convince viewers to watch a ten-hour drama so artfully and beautifully told as it forces them to reexamine the historic atrocities inflicted on black life in the United States at a time when this trauma has come to the fore -guard of modern politics? It’s a question that filmmaker Barry Jenkins is best known for the instantly Oscar-winning classic of 2017. Moonlight and the show’s cast members have had to weigh in in recent months. For William Jackson Harper, who plays a free man who helps his enslaved compatriots escape the clutches of their white masters on the show, it’s simple: you don’t. There’s a lot of trauma, and it’s a discussion that there’s room for tons of opinions on, and whoever says I don’t want to see the feelings are totally valid, he says. GQ during a Zoom call. You don’t have to watch this. If it’s too much, it’s too much. What he can do, however, is explain the value he saw in telling such a difficult story (and it’s really difficult: in the first episode, a black man is publicly lynched and burned to the ground. Vivid and other episodes feature equally gruesome scenes). I think I felt this story was unique because, like Barry said, it’s really about resilience. It’s about resisting more than enduring. And I think in a lot of the stories that deal with this subject, you see a lot of people going through things and waiting for something to change, or you look at a lot of trauma, but even in that trauma there’s a certain kind of passivity. And I think it’s really hard to watch. But this particular story isn’t about passivity, it’s someone saying, F *** all y’all, I’m out.

