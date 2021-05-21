Dame Helen Mirren loves TikTok | Entertainment





Dame Helen Mirren loves TikTok. The 75-year-old actress admired the “inventiveness and creativity” of what people were able to achieve online during the coronavirus pandemic and admitted that she enjoyed using the short video app “a little” at the over the past year. When asked if she uses TikTok for entertainment, she replied to E! News: “A little, yes. “I have to say that one of the great pleasures of the pandemic has been the inventiveness, wit and creativity of what people have been doing on the internet. “I mean TikTok is absolutely a part of it, but a lot of other things too. I mean just wonderful, inventiveness and wit, humor and poetry.” Helen can then be seen in the Amazon Prime Video anthology series ‘Solos’, and she was drawn to playing Peg in an episode about a study that sends elderly people into space due to the ” sensitivity and beauty “of the writing, although she admitted that she was surprised to find it was written by a man because the article was” so understanding for women. “ And the screen legend – who is married to Taylor Hackford – could relate to her character’s apologetic attitude. She said: “Much of what Peg describes as being an apology – Excuse me ‘and I’m so sorry’ and would you mind terribly if me ‘and Oh no I understand if it’s not ‘… She’s very un-American that way. “My husband is American and if he wants something in a restaurant he will say I want water. And I will say: Excuse me, I’m so sorry to bother you. It’s fine if you’re busy, but if you’re not, if you could possibly bring me a glass of water, that would be absolutely great. I would “love that. Thank you very much.” You know, so it’s a different approach. “So there was a part of me that really understood Peg, but on the other hand as an actress, I kind of got over that element in me. I really understood that kind of element and the way she makes that big effort to overcome everything and be proactive in her life. “

