Actor Karthika Muralidharan embarks on weight loss





Karthika made her debut with the 2017 malayalam film Comrade in America, where she shared the screen with Dulquer Salmaan.

Actor Karthika Muralidharan, who rose to fame after sharing the screen with popular Mollywood actor Dulquer Salmaan in his debut movie Malayalam Comrade from America, recently shared the experience of her weight loss journey and spoke about instilling a healthy relationship with her body, mind and belief systems, in a detailed Instagram post. His post resonated with many fans and followers who have had similar experiences. Speaking of the bodily shame she was subjected to as a child and young adult, she mentioned how the shame lingers from her childhood to adulthood. She also noted how she developed defense mechanisms that worked against her. I have been chubby since I was little, this was brought to my attention in second year. The big shame was lingering from there until my adulthood. The point is, it’s not just an appearance issue, because as a kid I had to develop some strange defense mechanisms to keep myself going because it’s not just school but your friends outside of it. school AND family. I would shame myself, hate myself, and then start putting on more weight to rebel, which in turn worked against me, Karthika said in her note. Explaining how the process was getting difficult by the day, she explained how joining an industry that promoted unhealthy beauty standards, including shame about fat and sexualization, had taken its toll on her mental health. Then I joined an industry known for its unhealthy beauty standards! The FAT SHAMING AND SEXUALIZATION started on a much much bigger level than I could handle. My body and I have been at constant war with each other for a very, very long time and I was getting tired, I couldn’t convince the world to accept me as I am, nor could I accept myself then I started with fad diets – Low Carb, Excessive Exercise, Keto, Juice-ing – you name it, she added. Karthika added that although she tried several known weight loss practices such as low-carb diets, keto, and excessive exercise, she couldn’t benefit from them. However, she said it was the sustainable practices that helped her respect and love her own body. NOTHING WOULD BE ADHERED. Why? Because I hated my body and did all of these things because I hated it so much, I wanted it to cease to exist and become something else, something against my adult understanding of what is healthy, beautiful. and fit. I had to repair my relationship with food, with my body, my mind and my belief systems. I needed something lasting, something to replace all this unnecessary bullshit and dialogue around me. I wanted to be an authentic version of myself that I would love, the article read. Expanding her gratitude to the trainer who helped her during the process, Karthika wrote, I joined Neelam only with the intention of losing weight, but it changed the way I consumed food, my respect for myself, my body and instilled a sense of fearlessness and power, which was not in the course of nutrition, but when your body and mind are well nourished, the energy it produces is unstoppable. She also assured subscribers that this was not a paid promotion, but rather a response to messages and questions she received regarding the weight loss journey. These are the answers that I have encountered and I share them with you, the CIA wrote the actor. Actor Malavika Mohanan dropped heart emotes in a comment below the post and extended his support. Read Karthikas’ article here: Karthika starred in two Malayalam films, Comrade in America and Uncle.







