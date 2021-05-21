Delta Goodrem reveals she’s still chasing her Hollywood dreams

She became a household name when she joined the cast of Neighbors in 2002.

And although she later prioritized her music career, Delta Goodrem has now revealed that she hasn’t given up on her Hollywood dreams.

“ I have been so thankful that acting is part of what I do, ” she told Daily Mail Australia.

Double Act: Despite prioritizing her music career for the past two decades, Delta Goodrem has now revealed that she hasn’t given up on her Hollywood dreams. Picturedon January 27, 2018, in LA

The Innocent Eyes frontman, 36, added: ‘From when I was seven in A Country Practice to my days on Neighbors and all the different shows over the years, it’s definitely a part of what I do. . ”

“ I think I’m still incredibly open to finding the great ones [roles], and the good stories to participate in, for sure, ”she added.

It comes after Delta signed with acting best agent Mark Morrissey in January.

Talented: ‘I have been so grateful that gambling is part of what I do,’ she told Daily Mail Australia. Photographed in Olivia Newton-John’s Desperately Devoted To You biopic in 2018

As she remained shy about her next roles, the former Neighbors star teased: ‘There are soon some fun projects to share with everyone’

Mr Morrissey, who also represents Chris and Liam Hemsworth, supports Delta as she seeks acting roles in Australia.

While she remained shy about her next roles, hitmaker Born to Try teased, “ There are soon some fun projects to share with everyone. ”

Delta starred in the 2018 Olivia Newton-John biopic Hopelessly Devoted to You, which aired on Seven in Australia and the Lifetime Movie Network in the United States.

You remember it? Delta briefly appeared on the Fox soap opera North Shore, alongside Jason Momoa. Photographed together in 2005

She also appeared briefly in the Fox soap opera North Shore, alongside Jason Momoa.

In 2015, Delta returned for Neighbors’ 30th anniversary with a cameo appearance as a maid.

On returning to acting, Delta said her past experience had awakened that inner “ spark ”.

“Music is my soul, but acting is definitely in my blood. Being a part of it reminded me that the passion is there, ”she said.