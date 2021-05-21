Three Bon Jovi concert screenings, including one in Cork, canceled by Garda





Three Bon Jovi concerts scheduled to take place on Saturday night of this week have been canceled due to Covid-19 restrictions.

American rockers were to appear on the big screens of drive-in cinemas at Cork Mallow Racecourse, Leopardstown Racecourse in Dublin and Slane Castle in Meath.

Earlier this week, Retro Drive-In Movies, a Wicklow-based drive-thru movie company, was told to shut down Garda due to current Covid-19 regulations. Managing Director Ryan O’Neill said he received a call Tuesday from Gardain Cork and was told that if Saturday’s screenings were to take place they would violate public health regulations. Mr. O’Neill confirmed that the event will be postponed to June 26. He says Encore Drive-In Nights and Tixr, who are responsible for the ticketing of these events, have been in contact with ticket holders about the rescheduling. He advises anyone who has not received an email to also check their spam or junk folders or they can contact Tixr directly at [email protected] In an email to ticket holders, Tixr says: “Due to Ireland’s recent change in Covid restrictions, the Bon Jovi show currently scheduled for May 22 will be postponed to Saturday June 26. “No action is necessary on your part as your current ticket will be valid for the date of June 26th.” Mr O’Neill said that before being told the concerts couldn’t go on, Retro Drive-In Movies had had three “big weekends” of screenings since they reopened in April. “We have been operating our drive-in cinema business since 2016, but have reopened since April 29 this year following the government’s announcement of the reopening of the outdoor recreation facilities. “So everything worked out for us. We had three great weekends of movies, we were really looking forward to the Bon Jovi screenings.” Speaking to RT Radio 1’s Today with Claire Byrne, he says the roach call on Tuesday came as a shock. “It was a shock for us obviously because there has always been a distinction in the legislation, between your usual cinema and drive-in cinema. “He said theaters weren’t allowed to open, but with the exception of drive-in theaters and to our astonishment we realized this week that our drive-in theaters line had disappeared from the legislation. the most recent.” Mr O’Neill says he has been in contact with the offices of Minister of Health Stephen Donnelly and Minister of Tourism, Culture, the Arts, Gaeltacht, Sports and Media, Catherine Martin at this subject and said “they’re going to watch the theaters a bit later.” A statement released by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Gaeltacht Arts, Sports and Media says drive-in cinemas are not allowed to operate under current Covid-19 regulations. “At its April 29 meeting, however, the government agreed that preparations should be made for the safe reopening of cinemas in June.” Garda’s press office responded by email with the following statement when asked about the concert cancellation. “Regulation 2021 of the Health Act 1947 (Section 31A (6A)) (COVID-19) (No. 2) (SI 217/2021) entered into force on May 10, 2021 and replaced previous regulations. Regulation 8 imposes certain restrictions on individuals organizing relevant outdoor events. “The activity must at all times be carried out in accordance with the legal regulations in force in force, which may modify the effect of previous regulations.”







