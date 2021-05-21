Connect with us

Entertainment

CNN: Trump’s Justice Department seized journalists’ phone records | Entertainment

Published

10 seconds ago

on

By


WASHINGTON (AP) The Trump administration’s Justice Department secretly obtained 2017 phone records from a CNN correspondent, the network said on Thursday, revealing the existence of another apparent leak investigation aimed at identifying the sources of a journalist.

This page requires Javascript.

Javascript is required for you to play premium content. Please activate it in your browser settings.

kAm% 96 C6G6 = 2E: @? 4 @> 6D EH @ H666? E 925 = 2DE J62C D6: K65 A9 @? 6 C64 @ C5D 36 = @? 8 😕 8 E @ E9C66 @ 7: ED; @FC? 2 =: DED H9 @ 4 @ G6C65 E96 #FDD: 2:? G6DE: 82E: @?]K ^ Am

kAmr}} D2: 5 E96 yFDE: 46 s6A2CE> 6? E 😕 7 @ C> 65! 6? E28 @? 4 @ CC6DA @? 56? E q2C32C2 $ E2CC 😕 2 | 2J `b = 6EE6C E92E: E 925 @ 3E2 😕 65 A9 @? 6 2? 5 6> 2: = C64 @ C5D 4 @ G6C 😕 8 2 EH @ > @? E9 A6C: @ 5 36EH66? yF? 6 to 2? 5 yF = J b`[ a_`f]k ^ Am

kAmr}} DEC @? 8 = J 4 @? 56>? D E96 D64C6E 4 @ == 64E: @? @ 7 2? J 2DA64E @ 72; @FC? 2 =: DED 4 @ CC6DA @? 56? 46[ H9:49 😀 4=62C=J [email protected] 3J E96 u:CDE p>6?5>6?E[ r}} !C6D:56?E y677 +F4<6C D2:5 :? 2 DE2E6>6?E AF3=:D965 3J E96 [email protected]<] (6 2C6 2D<:?8 [email protected] 2? :>> 65: 2E6> 66E 😕 8 H: E9 E96 yFDE: 46 s6A2CE> 6? E 7 @ C 2? 6IA = 2? 2E: @?]K ^ Am

kAm% 96 yFDE: 46 s6A2CE> 6? E 4 @? 7: C> 65 E92E E96 C64 @ C5D H6C6 7 @ C> 2 == JD @ F89E = 2DE J62C[ [email protected] :E 5:5 [email protected] C6G62= 2?JE9:?8 6=D6 [email protected] E96 :?G6DE:82E:@? 2?5 H92E [email protected] >:89E A6CE2:? [email protected]] r}} D2: 5 E92E 😕 E96 EH @ > @? E9 A6C: @ 5 =: DE65 😕 E96 = 6EE6C[ $E2CCVD [email protected]:?8 :?4=F565 [email protected]:6D @? $JC:2 2?5 p7892?:DE2? 2?5 [email protected] @7 &]$]>: =: E2CJ @AE: @? D 😕 } @ CE9 z @ C62 E92E H6C6 36 😕 8 @ 776C65 E @! C6D: 56? E s @? 2 = 5% CF> A]k ^ Am

kAm% 96 C64 @ C5D 2E: DDF6 C6 = 2E6 E @ a_`f 2? 5 E96 = 682 = AC @ 46DD E @ D66[ yFDE:46 s6A2CE>6?E [email protected]<6D>2? [email protected]?J [email protected]=6J D2:5 😕 2 DE2E6>6?E] s6A2CE> 6? E = 6256CD9: AH: == D @@? > 66E H: E9 C6A @ CE6CD E @ 962C E96: C 4 @? 46C? D 23 @ FE C646? E? @E: 46D 2? 5 7FCE96C 4 @? G6J pEE @ C? 6J v6? 6C2 = W | 6CC: 4>: E> 6? EE @ 2 7C66 2? 5 😕 56A6? 56? E AC6DD]k ^ Am

kAm% 96 = 6EE6C:? 5: 42E65 E92E E96 8 @ G6C?> 6? ED @ F89E C64 @ C5D @ $ 7 E2CCVD! 6? E28 @? A9 @? 6 6IE6? D: @?[ E96 r}} [email protected]? [email protected]@E9 [email protected]?6 ?F>36C 2?5 96C [email protected]>6 2?5 [email protected]?6 [email protected]] % 96 8 @ G6C?> 6? E 2 = D @ D2: 5: E 925 @ 3E2 😕 65? @? 4 @? E6? E 😕 7 @ C> 2E: @? 7C @> 96C 6> 2: = D[ H9:49 [email protected]=5 :?4=F56 :[email protected]>2E:@? [email protected] E96 D6?56CD 2?5 C64:A:6?ED 3FE [email protected] E96 24EF2= [email protected]?E6?E @7 E96 [email protected]>>F?:42E:@?D]k ^ Am

kAm% 96 yFDE: 46 s6A2CE> 6? EF? 56C 7 @ C> 6C pEE @ C? 6J v6? 6C2 = tC: 4 w @ = 56C 2 ​​?? @ F? 465 C6G: D65 8F: 56 =:? 6D 7 @ C @ 3E2:?:? 8 C64 @ C5D 7C @> E96? 6HD> 65: 2 5FC 😕 8 4C:>:? 2 = = 62 <:? G6DE: 82E: @? D[ C6>@G:?8 =2?8F286 E92E ?6HD @C82?:K2E:@?D D2:5 H2D 2>3:[email protected] 2?5 C6BF:C:?8 255:E:@?2= =6G6=D @7 C6G:6H [email protected] 2 ;@FC?2=:DE [email protected]=5 36 [email protected]?265]k ^ Am

kAm% 96 FA52E65 A @ =: 4J H2D 2 C6DA @? D6 E @ @ FEC286 2> @? 8? 6HD @ C82 ?: K2E: @? D @ G6C ~ 32> 2 25>:?: DEC2E: @? E24E: 4D D66? 2D @ G6C = J 288C6DD: G6 2? 5 9 @ DE: = 6 E @ H2C5? 6HD82E96C 😕 8]k ^ Am

kAmqCF46 qC @ H?[ E96 6I64FE:G6 5:[email protected] @7 E96 #[email protected] [email protected]>>:EE66 [email protected] [email protected]> @7 E96 !C6DD[ D2:5 %9FCD52J E92E E96 [email protected]?6 [email protected] D6:KFC6 2>@F?E65 [email protected] 2 3:8 [email protected] E92E ;FDE [email protected] 3:886C]k ^ Am

kAm% 92E 2; @FC? 2 =: DE 7C @> 2? @ E96C? 6HD @ C82 ?: K2E: @? 925 4 @ >> F ?: 42E: @? D C64 @ C5D D6: K65 3J E96% CF> A yFDE: 46 s6A2CE> 6? E DF886DED E92E E96 = 2DE 25>:?: DEC2E: @? D 677 @ CED E @ 😕 ECF56 😕 E @ C6A @ CE6C D @ FC46 C6 = 2E: @? D9: AD 2? 5 49: ==? 6HD82E96C 😕 8: D> @ C6 DH66A 😕 8 E92? H6 @C: 8 😕 2 == J E9 @ F89E[ [email protected]? D2:5]k ^ Am

kAmw6 42 == 65 7 @ C E96 yFDE: 46 s6A2CE> 6? EE @ 6IA = 2:? 6I24E = J H92E 92AA6? 65 2? 5 9 @ H: EA = 2? FROM @ DEC6? 8E96? AC @ E64E: @? D 7 @ C E96 7C66 7 = @ H @ 7 😕 7 @ C> 2E: @? E @ E96 AF3 =: 4]k ^ Am

kAmk ^ Am

kAmu @ == @ H tC: 4% F4<6C @? %H:EE6C 2E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]EH:EE6C][email protected]>^ 6EF4<6Cp!Qm9EEAi^^HHH]EH:EE6C][email protected]>^ 6EF4 <6Cp! K ^ 2mk ^ Am

Get unlimited access

$ 3 for 3 months

Subscribe now

Support local journalistic reporting on your community

* New subscribers only
* Digital subscription only

After the initial subscription period selected, your subscription rate will automatically renew to $ 8.00 per month.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: