



Counter Terrorism Day: Bollywood films that tell a story beyond violence May 21, 2021: Counterterrorism Day: Bollywood films that tell a story beyond violence While showing blood and violence is a common cinematic trope in terrorism-based films, there are often films that tell a story beyond that. As we celebrate Anti-Terrorism Day today (it also marks the anniversary of the death of former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi), let's watch some Bollywood movies that are based on terrorism, but more focused on other powerful angles such as love, courage, and wit. Number 1: " Wednesday! ": The power of an ordinary man When two of Bollywood's best theaters, Anupam Kher and Naseeruddin Shah, star in a thriller, it will always become a masterpiece. A Wednesday! questions the injustice an ordinary man faces and shows how far one would go to prove that violence and hate is never the answer. Released in 2008, the film is a thriller that is both realistic and powerful. Number 2: 'Shahid': a brave man who died for justice Based on a real story, Rajkummar Rao really put his heart and soul into becoming a Shaheed. Although the nationally awarded film has a lot of terrorism-related topics, it is a courtroom drama that has portrayed the Indian criminal justice system like never before. Rao plays the role of Shahid, a man in prison, who studies law, then comes to defend those accused of terrorism. Number 3: 'Roja': A classic from 1992 that still breaks our hearts While the theme of Roja revolves around terrorism, Mani Ratnam's classic delves into subjects much deeper than that. Shot in the picturesque valleys of Kashmir, the film focuses on love and how far a woman can go to save her husband from enemies. The highlight of Roja will always be the music, because it marked the debut of the legendary AR Rahman. Number 4: 'Wazir': a chess game of life and death With Amitabh Bachchan and Farhan Akhtar, Wazir speaks of an ATS officer who loses his daughter to terrorists. However, his interaction with a disabled chess enthusiast changes his entire perception. The film uses chess as a metaphor, juxtaposing the game with life and death. Fun fact: Producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra wrote the Wazir script for a Hollywood film, with Dustin Hoffman in the lead.

