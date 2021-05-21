The final act: theater actor, director, clown Chani bows

You call me to parties to get free entertainment, after all I’m a bhaans, Gurcharan Singh Chani would say, as he took center stage to perform a Russian and Chinese Ramayana, with all theaters, voice modulations and patented gibberish in place. He loved the audience attention, applause, encouragement, laughter and adulation. His wife Harleen would intervene quietly. Well, now that you’ve started it, there won’t be a way to stop it.

The evenings with Chani focused on poetry, Pash, Kabir, Nanak, music, unbridled joy and also deep reflections on life, art, theater, giving back and the mysteries of this universe. A man ahead of his time, who chose the path less traveled, defied convention and clichés, Chani followed his heart and lived his life in his own way. This morning he passed away in Chandigarh, after a long battle with Covid-19, leaving behind a legacy of love that he shared with countless people, touching countless lives along the way and spreading happiness. .

As his wife and decades-long partner Harleen put it nicely, he therefore chose to leave.

Theater artist GS Channi entertains a child. (Express photo)

Born in the Punjab in 1951, Chani would often relate how he was a poor student in school. It was a long, winding road he took to find me, a journey he described as cherished.

After a B.Sc. from Patiala, he joined a technical school, to quit after a year, because it was not what his heart wanted. It was after deep reflection that Chani joined the Department of Indian Theater, Panjab University, Chandigarh in 1972. It was there that he realized his gift and passed his class in one year. He pursued his passion for theater at the National School of (NSD), Delhi and later at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune.

For someone who hadn’t read much, I completed the complete works of great authors, discovering a new world in books. I had the privilege of having a professor like Balwant Gargi, who started the department, opened up new possibilities and perspectives for us, introducing us to the world of art, music, poetry, politics. and changing our outlook. This is the work of a great teacher, he had shared, as our paths often crossed for work, and later turned into friendship and deep affection. In fact, as part of the Balwant Gargi centenary celebrations by the University of Punjab, Chani, in November 2016, presented Gargis Mirza Sahiban, A Musical Love Qissa of Punjab. Chani, who directed and produced the play, said it was an ode and a tribute to lovers and also an apology to those who dare to love and are pressured into making choices like Sahiban.

When Chani passed out from the National School of Dramatic Art in 1976, an emergency was imposed and he recalled how restless the youth were because of unemployment, and many joined the revolutionaries. This, he said, was a tremendous opportunity for the political theater to provoke the participation of the masses in the protests. The result was a theater of provocation, revolt and protest, the philosophy of the Community Theater of the CEVA Drama Repertory Company, which Chani, his wife Harleen and many theater actors founded in Chandigarh. It was physical theater, no frills, the intention being to raise one’s voice against the upper hand of the powerful.

Improvisation was the key, as Chani, the recipient of the National Sangeet Natak Akademi Prize for Community Theater, and his team challenged themselves to move forward, without any baggage of life, ideologies, mentalities. As President of Chandigarh Sangeet Natak Akademi for several years, Chani has advanced this philosophy by establishing an organic link between artists and audiences in the villages of Chandigarhs by organizing theater and puppet workshops, staging plays street theater and showing films.

As the president of Akademi and as a theater faculty in various prestigious institutes in India and abroad, Chani has initiated several art projects to give local theater people, musicians, artists a platform. form to present their art, and also invited the main directors, singers and musicians. , dancers… to play here, because he believed that we have to see the best in the world, move forward and perfect our art. Depressed by the government’s attitude during last year’s lockdown, Chani spoke out against the establishment and the Akademies for not supporting local artists during these testing times.

With her colorful pagdis, a smile that reached her eyes, a peace on her face that comes from living every day on your terms, Chani, a Fullbright scholar, firmly believed that living a full life means never being comfortable and self-indulgent, and constantly moving forward, with faith, hope and courage. Over the past decade, Chani has created a 26-part documentary series titled Forts of India: The Resplendent Heritage. The series, Chani said, was inspired by his belief that forts are like a mirror that reflects, perhaps more clearly than any sheet of glass, the achievements of a people both technological and artistic, and eloquently testify to their struggles, their sorrows. and joys. His latest work, The North East Verve, a four-film documentary series, focuses on the ethnic diversity of cultures and the spirit of the sub-cultures of northeast India. Chanis’ dream project was a documentary about the 1984 Sikh genocide, as he wanted to revisit the footage and watch it with new eyes.

For the past few years, Chani, members of CEVA and volunteers have presented the art of the clown in various hospitals in the city, including PGI and GMSH-16, as well as schools and institutes for special children. Introduced to the clown by his wife Harleen, the clown, Chani says, came naturally to him, because he was a clown from childhood. “After the external noise, came the time for introspection and I let the internal voices take over, because after a huge noise, we need silence. The clown was an expression of inner silence. Although it is a privilege to be an artist, I felt the need to penetrate deeply into people’s lives and to be myself. The clown allows to bring out the most honest and purest part of me in front of people and to be visible in a transparent way for myself, he had shared on January 1, 2016, in a room of GMSH-16, after a clown session. When a clown goes to heal himself, he is healed.

There were a lot of new adventures Chani wanted to embark on because he always said that life was a magical journey, every moment precious, pious and to be lived to the fullest. So long, Chani.