Cast Friends Expected To Cry A Lot During Reunion Special | Entertainment

The cast of ‘Friends’ thought they would end up crying [their] faces off ”when they filmed their special reunion. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry recently met to spend two days filming HBO Max’s “ Friends: The Reunion ” and emotions were running high when they dated again. on the soundstage for the first time. Jennifer admitted that their first thought was, “Oh my God, how are we going to get through this alive, without just crying?” Matt added, “It was a little melancholy I guess. Wasn’t it?” Lisa agreed, “Yeah, emotional.” And although “ Friends ” ended in 2014, the stars quickly returned to their place. Matt told People magazine, “Funny, when we get together it’s like no time has passed. We pick up where we left off.” Had the series continued to run, all of the major cast members have a sense of where they think their alter egos would be now, with Jennifer and Matt both thinking their alter egos, Rachel Green and Joey Tribbiani, would have created their own business. Jennifer said of Rachel: “Maybe I would have liked to start my own clothing line, and it’s kind of a little franchise.” Like a Nili Lotan. And I live in New York on the Upper East Side. “ And Matt thought Joey would have “opened a chain of sandwich shops,” which prompted Matthew to scoff, “And ate all the sandwiches.” David believed Ross Geller would “always play with his bones” as a paleontologist, but that he would also “have invested in Joey’s sandwich shop and lost a lot of his savings for his children.” Matt added: “Dinosaur themed sandwich. Bronto-burger.” For others, parenthood weighed heavily on how they would portray their characters now. Matthew felt his alter ego, Chandler Bing “would be a wonderful father and a wonderful comedy writer,” while Courteney, who played Chandler’s wife, Monica, believed his character would show off his competitive side on the doorstep of school. She said, “I always felt like Monica would do something competitive with other moms and try to outdo them. Whether it was selling baked goods at school or something like that. I mean , she would be so boring. She would be the head of the PTA or something. “ And Lisa expected Phoebe Buffay to “live in Connecticut with Mike and their kids.” She added, “And she’s in charge of the school’s arts program. And just … an advocate for her children because they’re different like her.”

