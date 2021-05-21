Prince William’s ‘toned’ bicep in first vaccine injection left internet ‘thirsty’ for more





Prince William of Great Britain recently received his first vaccine against Covid-19. What impressed fans and viewers on social media was not the shot itself, but the bulging biceps the prince casually showed off while getting the shot. Prince William, who contracted COVID-19 last year, revealed on Thursday that he had received his first dose of a coronavirus vaccine. William, 38, grandson of Queen Elizabeth and second to the British throne, revealed on Twitter that he received the photo earlier this week, alongside a photo of when he had the injection at the Science Museum in London. “On Tuesday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine,” he said. “To everyone working on the vaccine rollout – thank you for everything you have done and continue to do. An image of the prince receiving his first vaccine was shared by the royal account of the ‘Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’ and immediately went viral on social media. On Tuesday, I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. To everyone working on the vaccine rollout – thank you for everything you have done and continue to do. pic.twitter.com/8QP6ao5fEb – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 20, 2021 While many praised the royal for getting the jsb, others couldn’t help but notice William’s ‘toned’ arm and bicep. Many wondered if the prince was a secret fitness enthusiast. On Tuesday, I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. To everyone working on the vaccine rollout – thank you for everything you have done and continue to do. pic.twitter.com/8QP6ao5fEb – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 20, 2021 I didn’t wake up today to be able to see people thirsty for Prince William’s bare biceps – ash (@misterIoverman) May 20, 2021 It’s great to see Prince William leading by example. But I can’t be the only one secretly hoping that his other arm looks like this 👉🏽 pic.twitter.com/yC2HHqzAnm– Sangita Myska (@BBCSangita) May 20, 2021 This arm is the hottest aspect of Prince William since his youth when he was Tiger Beat displaying attractive levels. https://t.co/Nj5ISdVhGo– Aly Walansky (@alywalansky) May 20, 2021 On receiving the COVID vaccine, Prince William showed off a surprisingly muscular arm. He attributes the development of his arm to the repeatedly turning over of his brother the bird. pic.twitter.com/1703JXeivz– Hal Anderson (@halanderson) May 21, 2021 …. What kind of long-sleeved sweater rolls up to the shoulder…? – L Mo (@CaramelisdChili) May 20, 2021 Meanwhile, others praised the prince for setting a good example for others by getting the shot while he recovered from the coronavirus. Thanks Prince William, this shows the importance of getting vaccinated, even for former covid patients. Prince William contracted covid-19 last year. https://t.co/hvHv0cPHcH – Nimelesh (@HausofHilton) May 20, 2021 William fell ill with the disease last April, around the same time as his father, heir to the throne, Prince Charles, though he kept the news a secret until November. The media said he did not want to alarm anyone and that he had been hit hard enough by the virus. Other royals have also revealed that they have received their doses of the vaccine, including the 95-year-old monarch and Charles. The Queen said the shot was very quick and didn’t hurt, and she encouraged the audience to follow suit, saying those who are suspicious should think of others. Britain delivered the first injection of a vaccine to nearly 37 million people in one of the fastest deployments in the world, with everyone over 34 now eligible to receive a vaccination. (With contributions from Reuters) Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here







