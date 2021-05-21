



Radhika fit

Radhika Apte: PHOTOS of Bollywood celebrities without makeup as she shows off her natural beauty

Radhika Aptes' no-makeup looks reveal that she believes in simplicity. Read ahead to take a look. Written by



Pooja dhar





4432 readings

Bombay

Posted on May 21, 2021 at 4:22 p.m. 1 / 6 Radhika Apt without makeup Radhika Apte is a very popular name in the entertainment industry. She started her acting career doing theater and made her Bollywood debut in 2005 playing a brief character in the fantasy film, Vaah: Life Ho Toh Aisi. Along with Bollywood, Radhika Apte has also appeared in films in Tamil, Marathi, Telugu, Malayalam, Bengali and English. Radhika Apte is also often praised for her directing skills when she made her directorial debut with Shahana Goswami and Gulshan Devaiah star The Sleepwalkers, which was also nominated for Best Midnight Short at The Palm. Springs International ShortFest 2020. Radhika Apte is a very hardworking artist who believes in keeping her personal and professional life separate from each other. The celebrity tied the knot in 2011 with British musician Benedict Taylor in London but never let the long distance between them affect his work. Having been in the industry for over a decade, Radhika Apte has managed to build a huge fan base for herself. In addition to being recognized for her excellent screen performances, Radhika Apte often makes the headlines for being very active on social networks. By browsing the official social media description of the actors, one can easily tell that Radhika Apte believes in simplicity and is often seen without makeup, flaunting her natural beauty. Read ahead to take a look. Photo credit: Radhika Apte Instagram

2 / 6 Candid clicks Radhika Apte is frankly clicked while getting fucked in the sun while enjoying her time in the garden as she eats some great food while having the look without makeup. Photo credit: Radhika Apte Instagram

3 / 6 #Itsoneofthosedays Radhika shares a photo of herself from a photoshoot revealing that #itsoneofthosedays when she misses her photoshoots and photos and her friends and colleagues and Bombay and her studios, roads and pools and everything, also displaying her natural beauty. Photo credit: Radhika Apte Instagram

4 / 6 Perfect selfies The actor clicks on the perfect selfie as she goes for a makeup-free look. Photo credit: Radhika Apte Instagram

5 / 6 Orange Radhika is frankly clicked while enjoying her time at the beach without putting on makeup and letting her hair fly naturally. Photo credit: Radhika Apte Instagram

6 / 6 Smiling in the face of adversity Radhika Apte is candidly clicked with the no makeup look, revealing that she is smiling in the face of adversity. Photo credit: Radhika Apte Instagram







