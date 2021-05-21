Things to check out in Bangalore: Performing with actor Revathy, Lavani’s performance and more





Single player game from Revathys After performing at full throttle last April at Ranga Shankara, Chetan Datars has received critical acclaim 1, Madhav Baug is posted in Ranga Shankaras’ Staged @ RS program. It features veteran actor Revathy in a fascinating solo play. The play is translated by Shanta Gokhale and directed by Mariam Jetpurwala. 1, Madhav Baug is the story of a mother who accepts the sexuality of her son who goes to college. The play presents the conflicts faced by members of the LGBTQIA community. A recorded interview featuring Arundhati Nag and Gayathri Krishna in conversation with director Mariam Jetpurwala, translator Shanta Gokhale and actor Revathy will be available from May 25, along with the play, on Insider. Or: initiate.in When: May 21 to 27 Cost: Release Contact: 080-2649 3982 Lavani’s performance Ranga Shankara, as part of his digital program, View from the 4th Row, will feature Lavani’s performances on his YouTube channel. Lavani has been part of the Maharashtras culture for several centuries. It’s a performance that breaks the fourth wall and engages the audience. Kali Billi Productions Sangeet bari will showcase different types and styles of the art form. The performance is tuned to old and new songs by Lavani. The production highlights the plight of traditional Lavani artists, many of whom are unknown or forgotten. Sangeet bari tries to break the stereotype of the seductress or the victim associated with these artists. Sangeet bari will be followed by other parts such as Uney Purey Shahar Ek, ​​Aao Saathi Sapna Dekhen, and Draupadi Tugil in the View from the 4th Row program. Or: Ranga Shankaras YouTube Channel When: May 21 to 27 Cost: Release Contact: 080-2649 3982 Talking about tattoos Moranngam Khaling (the founder of Headhunters Ink and Godna Gram: The Tattoo Village), Viren Swami (professor of social psychology, Anglia Ruskin University) and Sanjukta Basu (photographer from the Women with Tattoos series) in conversation with Prachi Gupta (archivist at the museum of Aart and Photography, Bangalore) explore the cultural appropriation of tribal motifs and unveil the changing nature of contemporary tattoo culture in India. Or: Bangalore International Center (via Zoom) When: May 22, 6 to 7:15 p.m. Cost: Release Contact: 9886599675 Art and science exhibition Online art and science exhibition at Science Gallery Bengalurus (SGB), Contagion is ongoing. The exhibition explores the infectious nature of diseases, emotions, behaviors and information. The exhibition is free and available in English and Kannada. It offers 16 interactive exhibits and over 40 live programs. It will also present the public’s responses to the writing prompts, photo prompts and video co-vids, the three social media campaigns conducted prior to the exhibition. On May 22, Robert Good, editor-in-chief of A New Dictionary of Art and founder and director of artist collective Art Language Location, will speak about the impact of the incessant flow of news online. Or: Bangalore Science Gallery When: May 22, 2 p.m. Cost: Release Contact: nowtransmitting.com

