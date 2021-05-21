Mythic Quest Season 2 Episode 4 Recap: Breaking Brad

Mythic Quest Break Brad Season 2

Brad is the closest Mythic Quest has to a villain. He’s the soulless money guy, the cool, ruthless schemer who doesn’t care about nerdy fantasy games besides how they can make him money. Back in Everlight, he participated in a LARP battle only because winning meant he could get rid of a silly but harmless lore. When he succeeded (temporarily), he even said, I guess sometimes the evil wins out. But the last episode showed that Brad was actually selfless for once, helping David land a date, and Breaking Brad finally gives us an insightful look at his backstory.

At the start of the episode, Brad celebrates his recent success with Battle Royale, which brings in tons of cash. But Brads Mellow quickly gets tough when David arrives with a birthday cake. At first, her insistence that it’s not her birthday seems like a panicked lie, a reaction to the insecurity of her age. But we quickly learn the truth: David found out about Brad’s supposed birthday from his brother Zack, a private equity asshole who breaks in, fattens companies, then rips them off. Zacks here in the office today, apparently to surprise Brad on his birthday, but really for a more nefarious reason. I bet he’s here to kill my pig, Brad speculates, rushing into the office with Jo. I won’t let him. It’s my pig. If anyone wants to kill him, it will be me.

But if Zack is as evil as Brad says he is, he is good at hiding it. He immediately takes an interest in the office, winning over David by showing empathy for his divorce trauma and assuring him that Brads is probably acting suspiciously because he’s still angry with Kate, likely a woman the two of them are. two brothers fought once. Even Poppy, who Brad manages to persuade to be mean to Zack, quickly changes his mind when he calls her the genius behind the battle royale. By the time Zack brings in Snoop Dogg for a private performance doubling as an in-game gig to sell Snoop skins to players, Brad looks hopelessly overwhelmed.

Perhaps the only choice left is to appeal to their brotherly bond. When they have a private time together, Zack confirms that MQ is a gold mine right now, and he intends to sell it before it loses value. You have all these people convinced that you are a badass. But all I see is a scared little boy, said Zack, suddenly colder than we’ve ever seen Brad. A cat, as dad always said.

Brad asks Zack not to take his game away, even resorting to pleading. Please, bhaiya, he begs. Please don’t kill my game. It’s surprisingly moving and downright shocking to see him so vulnerable.

See, Zack said just before heading for the door. Happy Birthday.

It’s not my birthday.

I know.

With Brad too busy protecting his pig to savor his and Poppy’s recent victory, Poppy is reaping the rewards. Montreal rewarded her with a Porsche, so she asks Dana to drive her to collect her meanwhile, Rachel gives Ian a ride to take the Porsche himself.

It’s a smart move to build on the new partnerships established in the last episode, pairing each tester with a creative director. Poppys’ mentorship of Dana is not going well; instead of teaching him to code, for the past two weeks, she has used him more as a personal assistant. When called in for the bad optics of referring to Dana as her driver, Poppy rationalizes, I’m a woman of color so I can’t be canceled, can I?

Ian and Rachel bicker too, but they also learn from each other. On their drive back to the office, it turns out that only Rachel has the skills to lead the Porsche Rachel through her relationship anxieties, while Ian advises her to think less about Danas’ goals than hers.

It’s easy to say for a straight white man, of course. But to Rachels’ surprise, Ian is fully aware of his privilege. He’s just as aware that nobody really has to scramble to go far in this industry. He tells her how, as a tester, he ended up in an elevator with his boss and came up with a bunch of ideas. This showed his initiative and six months later he was promoted. His point, of course, is that this Porsche is Rachels’ version of the elevator; it’s an opportunity for her to tell her boss what she wants. But Rachel freezes, totally unable to think of anything to present. Eventually she decides she wants a seat at the table, she just doesn’t know what role she wants there.

The episode ends with a perfect parallel to connect these stories: Jo, having overheard the conversation between Brad and his brother, slips into an elevator with Zack, who knows she is curious about this mysterious Katie. He explains that as children of 4-H, they were given a piglet named Katie to raise for slaughter. Brad got attached and couldn’t do it, so Zack did it for him.

Brad’s balls just never fell, Zack says. But I think yours did. I’ll be in touch.

Beneath the Surface of Breaking Brad, this is an episode about three young women in entry-level positions who contemplate what they want and how they can achieve them. Jo knows she can only learn much from a secret softie like Brad, and she’s daring enough to look for someone who can offer her more. Dana knows she wants to code, but her biggest inspiration keeps dropping her. And Rachel has no idea what she wants at all. As successful as Breaking Brad has managed to deepen its titular character, it is the story of these three women divided in their goals, but united in their desire for something more outside of their careers that makes this episode one of the first. strengths of season two.

Zack is played by Parvesh Cheena, best known for his roles in Outsourced and Crazy ex girlfriend. Zack is a stark contrast to those other characters, who were the complete opposite of the menace. But Cheena totally succeeds.

Dana explains her morning errands for Poppy by saying: You have to work twice as hard to get half as far. Twice as hard as what? Rachel asks, receiving a puzzled response. It’s a clever and subtle way of emphasizing Rachels’ privilege, over his girlfriend.

Where the fuck my sweet and sour sauce? The poppy barks from the car. The pure fury with which Dana screams Theyre into the cup holder! cannot be captured with words.

I love the decision to dwell on Ian for so long as he continues to spit out various reasons for not being able to drive the Porsche. Best of all, Ian’s legs are too strong.

Poppy compares her mentoring methods to those of Mr. Miyagi from Karate kid. It’s rare that Poppy is the one manufacturing a reference, instead of not grabbing someone else.

Poppys’ vicious Australian insults don’t translate well: I have to tell you, you look like a fucking drongo, mate.

Maybe you should try working a little harder instead of sitting down and craving the days when straight white men ruled the world, suggests Rachel. Ian later turns the tables on her, saying: Maybe you should try working a little harder to figure out your shit instead of spending all your time sitting around dreaming of days when you could blame all your problems on straight white men.

The biggest laugh of the episode is when Rachel takes time out saying I have to watch the road, and the camera cuts out the Porsche driving slowly in the parking lot.

Zack reminds David to send him the Bren Brown Links, a reminder to Everlight. Shell changes your life! David assures him.

Snoop Doggs’ in-game performance, shown to us during the credits, is a direct reference to Travis Scotts Fortnite concert.

It’s always sunny Parallel of the week: Helping women is exhausting is a line that any main character in It’s always sunny could plausibly say, including Dee.