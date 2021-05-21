6 Bollywood actors who left a mark with their Hollywood debut





In recent times, Hollywood has been inclusive by broadening its horizon and featuring artists from different communities. While Hollywood stars like Sylvester Stallone, Sarah Thompson, Paul Blackthorne or Denise Richards have made appearances in Bollywood films and found acceptance with our audiences, some prominent names in Bollywood have also found the same love there. Today we take a look at some of these celebrities who made their Hollywood debut and how it turned out to be for them. Huma Qureshi Recently added to the list, Huma Qureshi was featured in Zack Snyders’ zombie action thriller Army of the Dead, released on Netflix on Friday, May 21. windows of opportunity for her in the future. Priyanka chopra Priyanka Chopra made her Hollywood debut in 2015 with the TV show Quantico. After a successful career in Bollywood, Chopra made sure to bring success to Hollywood as well. And she has managed to make a name for herself in this industry while juggling work from home. However, she did not completely lose touch with the Indian film industry. Irrfan Khan He achieved international success after playing the role of a police inspector in the critically acclaimed film Slumdog Millionaire (2008). He had also appeared in Mira Nairs New York, I Love You opposite Natalie Portman and the HBO series In Treatment. He has also been seen in The Amazing Spiderman (2012), Life of Pi and Jurrasic World. His last Hollywood appearance was in Hell, where he had starred alongside Tom Hanks. After the tragic incident of his death, big names in Hollywood gathered to pay tribute to the actor. Anil kapoor Anil Kapoors’ legacy in Bollywood is beyond doubt. Appearing in over 100 films, he has established himself as a world star. He has appeared in numerous Hollywood movies and his most notable performances include Slumdog Millionaire and Mission Impossible – Ghost Protocol. Slumdog Millionaire has won BAFTA and Golden Globes and Kapoor has won worldwide acclaim for his portrayal of the complicit game show host. In Mission Impossible, he shared the screen with Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner and Simon Pegg. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan The former Miss World is an icon both in her home country and abroad. She has quite a few Hollywood projects in her bag, including The Pink Panther 2, The Last Legion and The Mistress of Spices. Lately her presence in Hollywood seems to be waning, but she’s made her mark while continuing to work there. In fact, in a 2012 old interview, actor Brad Pitt revealed that he would love to share the screen with her someday. Naseeruddin Shah A powerhouse of actor, Naseeruddin Shah can rightly be called one of the best actors in Bollywood. Shah has several accolades to his name for his prolific acting both on stage and on screen. He is also an influential figure in Indian parallel cinema. And his presence in Hollywood has not been less powerful, either. His prominent work there includes The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen and The Great New Wonderful. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

