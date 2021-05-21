UCCA opens in Shanghai and more art news – ARTnews.com

Entertainment
CRYPTO PRICES FALLED THIS WEEK, and the jury is still out on the longevity of the non-fungible token market, but these tokens certainly continue to generate news. Model Emily ratajkowski sold an NFT of a photo of herself for $ 175,000 via Christie’s, in an approach inspired by the use of his image by the king of the art of appropriation, Richard prince. Architectural summary possesses the story. Model Kate moss also comes to the fore. She is currently video auction of herself asleep with the title Sleep with Kate, the Guardian reports. Andy warhol does what must be the most famous sleeping movie of all time (with the late great artist John day like the subject), and as it turns out, Warhol’s foundation is branching out into NFTs. This is offering five digital works that Warhol created on his Commodore Amiga in the 1980s as tokens.
ALL EYES ARE ON CHINA THIS WEEK. Basel Art is running in Hong Kong, where $ 20 million Joan mitchell found a buyer, and the Beijing-based company UCCA Contemporary Art Center opens its third branch, in Shanghai. the UCCA edge occupies three floors of a commercial building in the city of more than 24 million people. The new outpost allows the museum to reach a wider audience , its director, Philippe Tinari, said to Morning Message from South China. “In Beijing, you still have a very high concentration of artists, curators, critics, media and foreign intellectuals, a kind of specialized audience. In Shanghai, there is this broad urban culture of cultural consumption, ”he said. A working show of the Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh will take place at the site this summer.
The Digest
The Akron Art Museum in Ohio has been without a director or chief curator for more than a year, and some members of the local art community are raising concerns. Its former leader resigned last May amid allegations of racism and sexism, which he denied. [Akron Beacon Journal]
Artist Reginald C. Adams created a mural in Galveston, Texas to commemorate the liberation of black enslaved in Texas on June 19, 1865, June 19. The 5,000 square foot mural is located where General Gordon Granger gave the order. [The New York Times]
As the Chinese government cracks down on free speech in Hong Kong, artists are careful about what they present in their work, while finding ways to tackle sensitive issues. “We now act as if we are in Beijing or Shanghai,” said one artist. [The New York Times]
When the Royal College of Arts was closed last summer amid the pandemic, art supplies and works belonging to students were picked up and stored. Some of these artists say their materials have been damaged or lost, and they plan to take legal action. The school said it plans to offer compensation. [The Guardian]
Australian artist Kate Bohunnis is the winner of the Ramsay Art Prize, which is awarded every two years to an artist in the country under the age of 40. It is accompanied by a check for AU $ 100,000 (approximately US $ 77,700). [The Guardian]
“Men dress like painters and pay hundreds to do it”, the Wall Street newspaper reports. A Ralph Lauren brand, for its part, offers paint-splattered jeans for $ 429. Nikes dazzled by the pigments will cost a man around $ 100. [The Wall Street Journal]
The Kicker
THE COLLECTOR OF ART STUART PIVAR, CO-FOUNDED the New York Art Academy, claims that he discovered a Vincent Van Gogh landscape that the artist painted in the last year of his life, Page six reports. It would be sent to Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam for authentication. Pivar was vague on the exact origin of the painting (“an obscure auction in North America,” he proposed), but he was clear on his reaction to seeing it in person: period. felt electric waves pass up and down my body. [Page Six]
