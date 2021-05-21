Friendship on film | Culture & Leisure





Who missed their friends? Hands up for almost everyone, yes? Now that most of us are vaccinated and can start spending time with the people we love, there is so much to catch up on. Most importantly, we want to make sure our friends are not only doing well physically, but mentally as well. We have missed so much while being socially distant. We must now bridge that distance. Hollywood hopes to bring friends together in theaters. Yes, there are action movies and a lot of horror movies, but two movies that I saw in a theater and one that I paid to stream have all honored the friendship. Not in the Hollywood false trope of friends who find out they really love each other and now they’re going to be a couple. No, these are stories of true Platonic friendship. Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar is the lightest of the three. The two friends, Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo, wrote the screenplay and played their friends in this boyfriend movie that plays out like an overly long SNL sketch. There are moments of joy in sheer absurdity, the best bits being the conversations between the two actors. As with so many star vehicles, there didn’t seem to be a director on set to round up the sandbox kids and focus them on building the sandcastle. Get rid of the whole campy villain plot and focus on women and their journey of self-discovery and that would have been enough. Classification of drinks with films: 2 umbrella drinks out of 5. “Together Together” dares to wonder if a nerdy guy can navigate single parenthood while trying to have a platonic relationship with the young woman he hired to be his surrogate mother. Ed Helms is perfect as a socially awkward man who desperately needs to be a dad. Patti Harrison plays the substitute with wisdom and unmoved humor. She sets the stage for setting limits to help this unhappy man embrace his new life. I found myself with a bittersweet feeling knowing that once the baby arrives her dynamics will change and the relationship might not survive. Drinks with Films classification: 4 bottles of formula out of 5. “Here Today” takes the time to build an unusual relationship that began as a true story. Billy Crystal wrote the screenplay with Alan Zweibel. Crystal made and stars in this charming tale. I think people will see the movie for the pairing of a comedy legend with the burgeoning comedic talent that is spitfire Tiffany Haddish. They are delicious together. There are a few slow moments, especially during the filming of the comedy series (clearly based on SNL) and a side story about promoting comedy talent. The cast are so warm and committed to these characters that I found I silenced my critical voice. Louisa Krause is charming and sexy as a beloved wife. Her lingering presence makes the anger and mistrust that broke this family apart believable and the struggle to heal all the more urgent. A beautiful tribute to the best quality of humanity, selfless love. Ranking Drinks with Films: 5 glasses of health elixir out of 5. So grab a friend, head to an open cinema, then go have an outdoor margarita and celebrate your own friendship. You deserve it.

