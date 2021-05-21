Deepika Padukone to Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor: When Bollywood Divas Hopped On The Fashion Trend Of 2000





Step back in time with these City B divas as they adapt to the futuristic and tech-savvy fashion of the late 90s and early 2000s.

The fashion of the year 2000 is back in the trend and this time with its own touch of modernity. So what exactly is the fashion of the year 2000? It’s a fashion inspired by the mid-90s and early 2000s when the internet became more popular. This style has a tinge of modernity with a retro edge. It’s no surprise that this fashion trend has made a comeback in the fashion world. The early 2000s were hugely , and with Gen Z and Millennials currently obsessed with retro styles, this fashion trend had to return. Here we have a well-established guide to what exactly belongs to the Y2K fashion trend with proof that our Bollywood ladies are simply rocking it! So get inspired and add these timeless fashion choices to your wardrobe right away! Baby t-shirts Ananya Panday This super adorable little t-shirt is probably the cutest trend of the early 2000s. These cute t-shirts are cut above the stomach and have a higher cut across the chest. These t-shirts are usually available in bright colors and original prints. Ananya Panday looks as fresh as a daisy in this adorable baby t-shirt with a cute baby devil printed on it. The actress teamed the t-shirt with classic blue jeans that you can never go wrong with. Shiny materials Sara Ali Khan Technology was booming in the early 2000s and futuristic fashion was off the charts. Shiny materials with metallic undertones were considered a great way to make your outfits stand out. Sara Ali Khan shines brighter than ever in metallic flared pants in shade of purple, which she teamed with a black off the shoulder cutout top. Pleated skirts Shraddha Kapoor The early 2000s were inspired by the Bratz doll style which included colorful pleated skirts. Women wore pleated mini skirts, plaid skirts, and even longer skirts, depending on what made them cutest. Shraddha Kapoor looks like a ray of sunshine in this bright yellow pleated skirt she teamed up with a simple white tank top neatly tucked into the skirt. She layered the look again with a cropped blazer jacket which added structure to her pleated ensemble. Tie Front Tops Aditi Rao Hydari One of the wildest trends of the early 2000s that made a big comeback were tie-front tops. Celebrities have been widely seen wearing them adding their own sense of style. Gorgeous Aditi Rao Hydari made up the drama as she was seen in a floral tie top with puffed sleeves that she layered over a bralette and paired with flared denim pants. Velor tracksuits Tara Sutaria Velor tracksuits were hugely famous in the early 2000s. This iconic trend made a comeback in the fashion world years later and how! They have become an important part of every celebrity’s casual wardrobe and airport look. Tara Sutaria looks like a pink eye candy in this tracksuit consisting of a cropped pink sweatshirt and matching jogging pants. The young actress styled the look with simple slippers that keep the outfit casual. Double denim Anushka sharma Double denim is a tough trend that can go wrong, but when styled correctly it can look fierce. The aesthetic of the year 2000 has a particular way of styling the sets and the secret lies in the creation of a silhouette. Glamorous Anushka Sharma looked like a dream come true when she was seen casually lounging in a pair of ripped blue denims and an oversized denim jacket. Translucent clothing Deepika padukone The fashion storyline in the late 90s and early 2000s was all about experimentation. One of the biggest trends of the time is translucent clothes, which can be styled in a number of ways. Deepika looked immaculate as she wore a translucent white blouse over a white bra. The actress paired it with white pants with a gold buckle belt. Which Y2K fashion trend is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below. For more fashion and beauty information, follow @pinkvillafashion Read also Katrina Kaif in Deepika Padukone: 5 Divas Who Indulged In Romantic Dress Style Do you have any experience or advice related to COVID? Chat and share on PINKVILLA Rooms. X

