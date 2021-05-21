How much did they earn for the reunion?

the Friends The actors have long grabbed the headlines with their salaries, but they haven’t always made a lot of money for their scenes at Central Perk. Their upcoming reunion special on HBO Max has filled their pockets again. Find out how much Jennifer aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew perry and David Schwimmer made during their tenure on TV, as well as for their reunion special and residue – and how their off-screen friendship helped them break records with their wages.

How much will Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer earn on the Friends meeting?

According to Variety, the Friends The actors will each pocket $ 2.5 million for their HBO Max reunion special. The Wall Street Journal reported that Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc, Perry and Schwimmer were initially offered $ 1 million each for the special, but rejected the deal at the time. Obviously, their negotiating tactics have worked wonderfully!

How many did Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer for the first season of Friends?

Nobody in the Friends the cast was a household name in the show’s inaugural season. As such, they each would have makes $ 22,500 per episode in Season 1, or $ 540,000 each for the whole of Season 1.

Related: Jennifer Lopez Net Worth

How many did Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer Friends Season 2?

Each member of the Friends the cast had a different pay for season 2 of the show. The New York Times reported that some stars made “in the $ 20,000 range” while others pocketed $ 40,000, although the show was full set without separate tracks among the six major players. Aniston and Schwimmer were rumor earn the most money, as Rachel and Ross’s relationship has increasingly become a focal point of the series.

the Friends the cast adopted collective bargaining for season 3

Although Warner Bros. would have preferred individual contracts with each star, the Friends the actors have come together for the negotiations of season 3 to ensure pay parity (and increases) among all. The studio agreed to pay the cast members $ 75,000 per episode (for a total of $ 1.875 million), the amount the studio offered to the star who would have been paid the lowest for the season. The teamwork of Aniston, LeBlanc, Cox, Perry, Schwimmer and Kudrow set a precedent for castings of subsequent ensemble shows like The Big Bang Theory, whose stars have also used collective bargaining in pay negotiations to ensure pay equity for all of its players.

How many did Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer Friends Season 4?

Season 4 brought the Friends Throwing another raise: The Super Six took home $ 85,000 per episode, for a total of $ 2.125 million.

How many did Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer Friends Season 5?

Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc, Perry and Schwimmer got another raise for Season 5, which resulted in an additional figure: $ 100,000 per episode, totaling $ 2.4 million each for the season.

Related: Jennifer Aniston’s Hair Evolution

What was the Friends salary for season 6?

the Friends Cast increased their salaries in Season 6 to $ 125,000 per episode, earning each member $ 3.125 million.

How much money the Friends casting per episode for seasons 7 and 8?

Seasons 7 and 8 brought Major salary increases at Friends cast, thanks to their exceptional ratings and their “Must See TV” status. Each cast member went from $ 125,000 per Season 6 episode to poached a whopping $ 750,000 per episode in seasons 7 and 8. Each season had 24 episodes, meaning Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc, Perry, and Schwimmer each took home $ 36 million.

Related: Jennifer Aniston Finally Joins Instagram With A Photo Of Everyone Friends Cast and break a Guinness World Record!

Friends Stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow were the highest paid women on TV in seasons 9 and 10

In February 2002, the Friends The cast traded for $ 1 million per episode for seasons 9 and 10, making Kudrow, Cox, and Aniston the highest-paid women on television at that time. Adjusted for inflation, it now stands at $ 1,354,000 per episode. (Aniston has since maintained his status thanks to his salary of $ 2 million per episode of The morning show.)

Season 9 had 24 episodes, while Season 10 had 17 episodes, meaning the cast each took home $ 41 million for the show’s latest getaway.

When asked later if their salaries of $ 1 million per episode were worth it, LeBlanc was understandably upset.

“Are we worth $ 1 million?” For me, this is such a strange question ”, Supplements star said HuffPost Live in 2015. “It’s like, well, it’s irrelevant. Are you worth it? How do you award a price for how funny something is? We were able to get it. If you have a job, whatever the job – if you drive a milk truck or install televisions or an upholsterer for a sofa – if you are able to get a raise and you don’t understand , you are stupid. You know what I mean? We were in position and we were able to achieve it. “Worth it” has nothing to do with it. “

Parade every day Celebrity interviews, recipes and health tips delivered to your inbox.

Kudrow also pointed out that actors, in general, don’t have a ton of job security if a show ends, so part of their salary negotiations was simply an investment in their future. add, “Especially the actors on shows where they’re character-driven and the actors are the characters, they’re necessary, and I don’t think it’s out of place to ask, you know, ‘Make me a partner in this. business of sorts. ‘”

the Friends the cast makes millions every year just off the residue

The entire main cast of Friends do one $ 20 million per year right next to the residue from the series alone. The calculation breaks down like this: Friends brings in $ 1 billion (yes, with a B) revenue for Warner Bros. each year, broadcasting rights to union reruns. Each member of the cast gets 2% of that $ 1 billion, so all six make $ 20 million a year. They probably also pocketed a lot of money Netflix deals and HBO Max.

Then find out how much the Sex and the city the cast will do for the next reboot!