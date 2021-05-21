Movie Review – The Hollywood Reporter

The title song that opens In the heights begins quietly with a provisional percussion beat as Anthony Ramos, in a stellar turn as narrator-protagonist Usnavi, embarks on the intro’s freestyle rap as the camera lovingly greets the Upper Manhattan installment which gives the musical Lin-Manuel Miranda with his heart pounding. The main characters and their different domains within the tight-knit Latino community are shown on a hot summer day, crawling out of bed, spilling out of their brownstone apartment buildings, hopping on buses and making their way to at work.

A full ten minutes of this engaging staging unfold before the setting bursts into a bubbling production number with dancers of all ages, shapes and sizes spreading out across an entire block. It is pure joy to see New York shake off its sleep, like an invigorating shower from an open fire hydrant. That alone should make this real-world musical fairy tale a summer crowd pleaser.

RELEASE DATE June 11, 2021 Throw away: Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera, Olga Merediz, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Gregory Diaz IV, Stephanie Beatriz, Dascha Polanco, Jimmy Smits, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Patrick Page, Noah Catala, Marc Anthony, Christopher Jackson

Director: Jon M. Chu

Scriptwriter: Quiara Alegria Hudes, based on the musical play with music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, book of Hudes, concept of Miranda Rated PG-13, 2 hours 23 minutes

Even if Crazy Rich Asians Director Jon M. Chu brings those explosive numbers to life more than the soapy connective tissue that binds them together, the jubilant spirit of Warners’ big-screen adaptation – held back for a year by the pandemic – is contagious. It’s a moving Valentine’s Day for a neighborhood and its residents who, as the film tells us, looked gentrification in the eye and held on, staying true to their cultural identity. The George Washington Bridge and the 168th Street subway station occupy an important place as symbols of escape to the world beyond the neighborhood. But it’s a home hymn – like a cocoon, a state of mind and a legacy for first generation immigrants.

Miranda wrote the show’s first draft while in Wesleyan in the late ’90s and continued to develop it with director Thomas Kail and playwright Quiara Alegria Hudes. He made his successful Broadway debut in 2007, transferred to Broadway the following year and won four Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Original Score for Miranda.

In this production, Miranda played Usnavi, a Washington Heights winery owner named after the US Navy ship first seen by her Dominican parents upon arrival in America. In the screen version, Miranda ages in the gleefully hammered role of the Piragüero, who pushes his cart through the neighborhood selling fruit-flavored crushed ice desserts. In a pleasant nod to the show’s history, the local pilot of its corporate competition, Mister Softee, is played by Christopher Jackson, an original alumnus of the two. In the heights and the monster struck by Miranda, Hamilton.

The roots of this global blockbuster are easily apparent in this earlier less sophisticated work, in its themes of self-determination and the contribution of immigrants, as well as in some of its musical motifs. The melodies assigned to the main women of In the heights, in particular, often sound like test drives for the catchier songs of the Schuyler Sisters.

But while the material shows Miranda’s formidable creative talents at a more nascent stage, it nevertheless remains clear why the show was a breath of fresh air on predominantly white Broadway, where it lasted nearly three years. Only the festive portrayal of working-class Latino figures – with one foot in cultural tradition and the other seeking traction in the American Dream – was on its own refreshing. Likewise, the musical vernacular, a dynamic mix of Latin American pop, hip-hop, jazz, salsa and merengue with traditional Broadway performance tunes. These same qualities make the film a representative breakthrough for the mainstream Hollywood audience.

The show’s weaknesses lay mainly in its sentimental book, more of a vignette-driven mosaic than a satisfactorily formatted narrative. Hudes hasn’t quite overcome the structural limits of his adaptation, and Chu may be overcompensating by investing heavily in the frequent “fiesta” peaks. Still, a slight imbalance in pace and energy doesn’t diminish the pleasures of this bubbly entertainment, especially when Ramos is at the center screen exercising his megawatt charm.

The main plot involves Usnavi’s ambition to sell and buy the beach refreshment kiosk that once belonged to his father in the Dominican Republic, the setting for a childhood vacation that still provides him with his fondest memories. There is some regret with this plan, as it means giving up any chance that her long-standing infatuation with Vanessa (Melissa Barrera) will turn into love, especially as she can’t wait to trade the Heights for Downtown for break into the fashion industry.

Usnavi has been raised since his parents’ untimely death by Abuela Claudia (Olga Merediz, reprising her Tony-nominated Broadway role), the Cuban surrogate grandmother to almost the entire community, whom he plans to take with him. . He also hopes to convince his smart-mouthed teenage cousin and bodega aide Sonny (the live stage robbery lead Gregory Diaz IV) to join them. Sonny’s home life with his drunken father (Marc Anthony) isn’t much of an incentive to stay, but the arrogant kid feels his place is in America, even though his undocumented status poses challenges.

One of Hudes’ most important updates on Hardware is the recognition of the Conservative government’s measures to topple the DACA, bringing in a protest for immigrant rights at a climax and reshaping the conclusion to centralize projects. Sonny’s futures. Elsewhere, the storyline softens some of the show’s strife, including an epidemic of looting during a city-wide power outage and parents’ objections to the story’s side romance due to differences in racial origin.

This union is between Benny (Corey Hawkins), the black dispatcher at Rosario’s taxi service, and Nina (Leslie Grace), whose widowed father Kevin (Jimmy Smits, ageless) owns the struggling business. Nina dropped out of Stanford at the end of first year, feeling like an outsider in this atmosphere of wealth and privilege, but using the financial burden as justification. The weight of the community’s expectations on her shoulders as her destined to make her mark in the world is well expressed in the song “Breathe”. Kevin’s self-criticism for his inability to finance his daughter’s educational opportunities prompts him to consider drastic measures after having already sold half of his storefront.

The discovery that a winning $ 96,000 lottery ticket was purchased from Usnavi’s store sparks another of Chu’s (literally) dazzling plays. This one, with elements of Busby Berkeley-style aquatic ballet, directs the entire ensemble to Highbridge Pool for a production number in which all of the directors sing about how they would spend the money. (So you think you can dance Vet Christopher Scott did the exuberant choreography.) But the owner of the winning ticket is being held up until the end of the film in a disclosure few won’t see coming.

There’s a fun gossip vine nurtured by Vanessa’s boss at the local barbershop, Daniela (Daphne Rubin-Vega), in “ No Me Diga, ” flanked by Carla (Stephanie Beatriz) and Cuca (Dascha Polanco) . However, Daniela also feels the pressure of gentrification; Blazing under rent increases, she chooses to move her salon to the Bronx. But she still summons the pluck to give a rallying cry in “Carnaval del Barrio,” three days after the power went out as the temperature soared to 106. It’s fun to see the original Rental Star Rubin-Vega is returning to the limelight, though it’s arguably one too many optimistic party numbers.

Among the moments of relative calm in the film, the most beautiful is Benny and Nina’s duet, “When the Sun Goes Down”, which makes them dance as if by magic along the walls of buildings and around the escapes in the fire. one of Chu’s most enchanting flourishes. Both performers are attractive, but Hawkins is the eye-opener, with the sweetest of singing voices and graceful ease in her dance moves. Another highlight comes from Abuela Claudia, the warm soul of the film in Merediz’s big-hearted performance. His solo, “Paciencia y Fé (Patience and Faith)”, shares his credo while evoking the Havana of his youth in the New York subway.

Hudes frames the story with severe directional errors related to Usnavi’s ultimate choice, but Ramos – a find from the original Hamilton cast – overcomes script flaws with a magnetic performance brimming with personality. He pulls the audience on even when the action is wandering, losing focus on too many characters.

Vanessa, on the other hand, feels battered, her dream fading away. Aside from seeing his salvaged textile scraps in a dumpster, we get little evidence of his passion for design until a disappointing revelation at the end. The conflict in his hesitant romance with Usnavi feels a bit forced, but the actors are a winning couple nonetheless.

Its a cute joke having a song of Hamilton like the music on hold on a phone call at some point, though it might be a questionable choice to draw attention to a show whose artistry is far superior to this. But it is futile to resist the generosity of the spirit that feeds In the heights, who extends her worship to pioneers of entertainment in colorful murals of Latin icons requiring only first names – Chita, Rita, Celia.

The film shines with an abundance of love for its characters, their background, and the pride with which they defend their cultural imprint against the pervasive forces of New York development that continually push the marginalized further to the fringes. The resilience with which the characters claim their place in the fabric of city life is exhilarating.