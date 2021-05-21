Olivia Rodrigo, Sour & Her High School Musical Drama, Explained

I’m one of those lost souls that falls somewhere between Millennium and Gen Z lands, both in birth year and taste. But in a respect of pop culture, my tendencies lean resolutely towards the latter. It would be the surrounding drama Olivia rodrigo, his first album, Sour, and his television show, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Earlier this year, they were all thrown back into the experience of teenage grief with the release of Rodrigos’ debut single, Drivers License. The song offered collective catharsis to listeners who had just broken up with 2020, the ultimate crappy ex-boyfriend for years. It started quickly break streaming records and circulating on TikTok. In turn, this made Rodrigo a household name having already gained some notoriety in the first season of his Disney +. High school music series, until now called HSMTMTS.

Now Rodrigo has released his first album, Sour, amid rampant speculation about his personal life. Listening to the beloved 11-track records, one wonders who put the bitter taste in Rodrigos’ mouth. The general consensus is that the culprit could be Joshua Bassett, Rodrigos HSMTMTS co-star and on-screen love interest.

As Vanity Fairs resident zillenial, I decided to immerse myself in the constantly expanding universe of Rodrigo. After all, the 18-year-old seems to invite listeners to over-analyze in the opening chorus of her albums: I want it to be, like, messy. Below you’ll find more than you ever wanted to know about the album, series, and all the gossip going through the fake hallways of Disney high school.

First of all: who is Olivia Rodrigo?

Rodrigo is an 18-year-old singer and actor who made his Disney Channel series debut. Bizardvaark before turning his 3-season stint into a concert on Disney +. Meta streaming platforms sequel to the original High school music The trilogy premiered in November 2019 and quickly became a showcase for Rodrigos’ writing skills. All I Want, an original song by Rodrigo for the show character that Nini writes in the first season, the fourth episode of his actual record deal with Interscope, Rodrigo said Billboard.

Between the first and second seasons of the shows, Rodrigo gained worldwide recognition with his first single, Drivers License. His first album, Sour was released on Friday May 21.

What sets Rodrigo apart from other Disney favorites?

First of all, she swears. Rodrigo let swear words fly in his first three singles, a milestone that eluded the Selena, rejected, and Mileys around the world until they’ve at least left their respective Disney shows. Second, his music resonated on a much larger scale and much faster than that of most of the stars snatched from House of the Mouse. Some even anointed her the next day Taylor Swift, an artist Rodrigo has often cited as his musical hero. When her song was nestled at number three on the iTunes chart under two of the Swifts Always tracks, Swift let Rodrigo know the feeling was mutual: I say my baby and I’m really proud, she wrote on Instagram.

Rodrigo spoke about his choice to curse in his first three songs as an artist. People always ask me, Oh, did you say fuckin ‘license to show you’re not just a Disney star? she explained in an interview with NYLON. It’s cool that people think that, but I just make music that I love and that I’m passionate about. This is who I am. I have a dirty mouth. It was what felt natural and good to me, and people resonated with it. Rodrigo added, if I launch a new generation of pop stars who aren’t afraid to say what they think, it’s so cool. But I’m just doing my thing.

So is she responsible for the song I sing in the shower to hide my tears?

Yes she is. After debuting in January, the driver’s license broke records, winning 76.1 million flow, according to Billboardand inspire the #DriversLicenseChallenge on TikTok. The song was also featured on Saturday Night Live Rodrigos’ 18th birthday, leading to his own turn as a musical guest on the May 15 episode alongside the host Keegan-Michael Key.

In the following months, Rodrigo also released his two follow-up singles, Deja Vu and Good 4 U. After Deja Vu’s debut, Rodrigo became the first artist to debut with his first two songs in the Billboard Hot 100 Top 10.

So who hurt Olivia, and why don’t they go driving with her?

Soon after the driver’s license went wild around the world, speculation began to circulate that Rodrigo was singing about it. HSMTMTS co-star and on-screen love, Joshua Bassett. Although their relationship was never confirmed, the pair have been widely spread dating backstage i.e. up to Rodrigo posted a TikTok in August 2020 subtitled, And it’s about failed relationships. The video also featured All I Want, Rodrigo’s original song that his character Nini sings to his character, Ricky.