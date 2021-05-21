6 Bollywood Movies That Celebrate The Spirit Of The Monsoon





The monsoon season has an intense relationship with Hindi movies. The rains symbolize love, passion and even destruction. It can also add drama to the story. Let’s take a look at some great Bollywood movies that use the season as an important part of the story: Lagaan: Once upon a time in India Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and starring Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh, Lagaan tells the story of a farmer who accepts the challenge of beating the British in cricket. In Lagaan, the monsoon is not only a character, it is the main motivation of the villagers who fight together for their rights. The monsoon, or its lack, is the catalyst for the action in the film. Gowariker also rightly equated the songs and emotions with the changing seasons, thus connecting sadness and frustration with drought and happiness with rain. Wake up Sid When a wealthy, lazy boy from Mumbai, who isn’t motivated to do anything with his life, meets an aspiring writer who works hard to achieve his goals, he’s inspired to do better. Wake Up Sid is a love letter to the city of Mumbai, the city of dreams. Instead of showing the destructive side of the monsoons, the director shows the romantic side. Therefore, the two friends profess their feelings and become lovers in the pouring rain. This film was directed by Ayan Mukerji and stars Konkona Sen Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor. Life in a metro Nine people find their lives intertwined in complicated ways. This is the essence of life in a metro. Various incidents are responsible for the course of the film. However, outside the city of Mumbai, the monsoon connects these individual stories. People find love and also lose it during the rains. Life in a Subway stars Irrfan Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kangana Ranaut, Sharman Joshi, Shilpa Shetty, Shiney Ahuja, Kay Kay Menon, Dharmendra and Nafisa Ali. Guru Guru is the story of a man who leaves his village to start a business in Mumbai and faces many difficulties. The film was directed by Mani Ratnam and stars Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead roles. It is very easy to think of the song “Barso Re” and the performance of Aishwarya Rai when you think of the rains in Guru. However, it is much more than that. Mani Ratnam uses rain to show pivotal moments not only in the story of Guru and Sujata, but also in the story of Shyam (Madhavan) and Meenakshi (Vidya Balan). Language Directed by Subhash Ghai, this film stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Akshaye Khanna in key roles. This film tells the story of an aspiring singer whose talents are recognized by a music producer after being humiliated by her boyfriend’s family. Aishwarya Rai’s character was presented with the help of the rain, and it cemented her status as a serious actress in the industry. Ghai also used rain showers at pivotal moments in the film. Dil toh paagal hai It’s a musical about three dancers, Rahul, Nisha and Pooja. This film was directed by Yash Chopra and stars Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Karishma Kapoor in the lead roles. The film obviously celebrates the spirit of the monsoon with the song “Koi Ladki Hai”, but many other important scenes also take place with rains as a backdrop. The most important of these is the scene in which Rahul professes his love to Pooja. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos