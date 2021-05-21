HAMILTON to begin performances at Hollywood Pantages Theater on August 17th

Producer Jeffrey Seller and Broadway in Hollywood today announced that HAMILTON will begin performances at the Hollywood Pantages Theater on August 17, 2021. The start of those performances will officially mark the end of what will be a 17-month intermission – which began at start of production. date, March 12, 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic ended the Broadway and Broadway touring industry itself. Performances were previously announced to resume in October 2021. Performances will now begin eight weeks earlier.

Tickets are NOW ON SALE FOR ALL PERFORMANCES between August 17, 2021 and January 2, 2022. There is a maximum purchase limit of eight (8) tickets per household for the engagement. When tickets go on sale, prices will range from $ 55 to $ 195 with a number of bonuses of $ 369. There will be a lottery for a limited number of $ 10 orchestra seats for all performances. Details will be announced closer to the engagement. Tickets can be purchased at www.BroadwayInHollywood.com/HamiltonLA and www.Ticketmaster.com, or by phone at (800) 982-2787. The Hollywood Pantages Theater box office is currently closed. To inquire about groups of 10 or more, visit www.BroadwayInHollywood.com/Groups.

Jeffrey Seller said, “We are delighted to welcome audiences from Los Angeles back to Hamilton. Having suspended performances on the eve of our return over a year ago, we are grateful to bring our cast together, our musicians and our team in this beautiful and safe., Hollywood Pantages Theater. “

Hollywood Pantages Theater & Broadway in Hollywood General Manager Jeff Loeb says: “After holding our curtain for an unprecedented 523 days, Broadway is coming back to Hollywood and we couldn’t imagine a bigger party than welcoming Hamilton to the Hollywood Pantages Theater. Our staff have worked hard in the past

14 months to ensure that our community of spectators, actors, stagehands and ushers can safely enter and sit side by side in our large auditorium. With guidance from the LA County Public Health Department, our plans are to open at 100% capacity. While neither of us can fully predict the future, the county has been a fantastic partner in helping us prepare for our successful reopening. As we all come out of the challenges of the past year, we look forward to welcoming everyone back to The Room Where it Happens again. “

To ensure the comfort and health of the audience, staff, cast and crew and to prioritize their safety, Broadway in Hollywood has implemented COVID-19 safety measures that anyone who enters the room must follow, including, but not limited to, wearing masks. Additionally, vaccinations or proof of a negative test may be required for admission and will be based on the most recent health orders issued by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and in effect at the time of representation. Please visit the Broadway In Hollywood SAFE & CLEAN COMMTMENT page at www.BroadwayInHollywood.com/SafeAndClean for more information.

HAMILTON is the story of American Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington’s right-hand man during the War of Independence and served as the new nation’s first Secretary of the Treasury. With a score that mixes hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON is the history of America then, as told by America today.

With the book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and music supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow’s biography of the founding father. Alexander Hamilton.

HAMILTON’s creative team have previously collaborated on the 2008 Tony Award for Best Musical IN THE HEIGHTS.

HAMILTON Presents Stage Design by David Korins, Costume Design by Paul Tazewell, Lighting Design by Howell Binkley, Sound Design by Nevin Steinberg, Hair and Wig Design by Charles G. LaPointe and Casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

The HAMILTON Original Broadway Cast recording is available nationwide. The HAMILTON recording received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album.

For more information on HAMILTON, visit www.HamiltonOnBroadway.com.