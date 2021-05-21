Solos Reviews Dystopian Failure Even Anne Hathaway Can’t Save | Television

TThe golden age of an expensive and empty sci-fi anthology continues with Solos on Amazon Prime. Following their lifeless Soulmates series, set in a world where DNA testing has made dating infallible, the streamer now brings complete dystopia closer with a collection of tech-themed stories with an eerie metallic sheen. Each features an innovation that hasn’t managed to make anyone happy, but the great idea of ​​bringing the episodes together is that they’re limited to one performer in one location. Here are the Black Mirror monologues!

Created by, and primarily written or directed by, David Weil showrunner of Amazons impressive but ethically erratic Hunters Solos drew a plush cast. There are several A-listers here, seizing the opportunity to act furiously with minimal disruption. Often that means attempting the one simple trick Alan Bennett is the master of that puts a lot of dramatic maneuvers to work: the superficially insignificant anecdote that hides a definitive emotional truth. Even in an alternate future landscape, every sofa still has a cream cracker underneath.

Anthony Mackie, for example, as a dying man trying to teach the unique joys of his family life to the clone that will replace him, informs the replica of his wife’s farts and his sons’ ice cream preferences, these details that he did not appreciate before he fell ill. Helen Mirren, taking a trip through the galaxy because her disappointing Earth-bound existence left her with nothing to stay, tells AI spaceships about a failed teenage romance that represents a life of no odds. taken.

However, such sketches require an empathetic acuity and a humble lightness of touch that Solos does not have. He has a soft spot for the kind of lines that make bad writers rank themselves. Phrases with literary delusions, like I push through the barrier of hot bodies, salty tears sting my eyes or We were there, his chlorine-wrinkled hands balanced on my nervous body fall from the actors’ mouths. If they were declaimed in a theater so that the upper circle could hear them, you might get away with them; on a small screen, they land with a thud.

Sometimes the game compensates for the heaviness of the writing. Mirren brilliantly conveys the muffled spark of a clever loner, as the 71-year-old woman who has realized that her wit and kindness has never been recognized, and that it is her fault because she always has avoided the difficult real world and retreated into its interior. life, afraid of being seen. The exceptional episode of a young woman, alone in a waiting room, freely unloading all the physical and romantic humiliations she has suffered makes a Constance Wu star go from filthy hilarity to heartbreak screaming, realizing the kind of raw intimacy that Solos is. generally too high to allow.

An extraordinary performance … Constance Wu in Solos. Photograph: Jason LaVeris / Amazon Prime Video

In short, the actors simply don’t have enough to work. Were streaming, so episodes can be any length of time, which makes it maddening that Weil apparently implemented a half-hour limit. These stories need at least another 10 minutes, for the endings to be more than abrupt stops or eerie twists and turns, and for the glimmers of good work to ripen into something solid and deep, rather than resentment. Anne Hathaway and Uzo Aduba, as a budding time traveler and resident of a pandemic-proof smart home, respectively, must try to make their way through sci-fi locations that barely have been developed before the end credits cut them.

Solos ends with none other than Morgan Freeman, whose voice presents each episode with a boring epigram and movie tagline (If you’re traveling to the future, can you escape your past?). He appears as Stuart, a man with a head artificially filled with memories of other peoples. The format changes as his interlocutor, Dan Stevens, cries as the old man speaks. Were not urged to do the same, as the threads Freeman spins, sitting on an endless beach bathed in generic futuristic glow, is deeply cheesy. Solos wants to make us feel less alone, even though he imagines a world that is even more digital and cold than ours today. But he just can’t connect.