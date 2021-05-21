Billboard Music Awards host Nick Jonas presents the Sunday Show – The Hollywood Reporter

Billboard Music Awards host Nick Jonas said he and the producers turned the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic into an opportunity to create a unique awards show.

“Due to some of the obstacles that are naturally present from COVID and other things, we have had to think outside the box and we see this as an opportunity to bring a truly unique show to the table,” the actor , singer and The voice the coach said Hollywood journalist of the Sunday ceremony. “We’re working very closely with the production, the design team, the producers to create a show that really feels different, feels special, that we can look back on 10 years from now and say, ‘Wow what an amazing moment. in time it was. ”

Jonas added that the BBMA show will also feature 500-600 people in the audience – which, it should be noted, is apparently one of the biggest audiences for a Hollywood awards show amid the pandemic until now featuring regular folks (Golden Globes audiences were packed with healthcare workers, while the Grammys and Oscars kept invitations to industry folks). But Jonas said NBC and the producers of Dick Clark Productions are taking all necessary precautions to ensure safety. He added that it was a welcome return to things that were starting to feel “normal” again.

“I think as artists we thrive on interacting with the crowd and not having that for a year and a half was difficult,” he said. (Earlier this week, the Jonas Brothers announced that they will be touring in August with Kelsea Ballerini. “We’re just excited to be back to a place where it feels like things are going back to normal and to be able to celebrate this with our fans, “he said.” We know that our reality here in the United States is very different from other parts of the world and we continue to do whatever we can to support regions experiencing a major COVID crisis. ”)

For his part, Jonas said he had been involved with the BBMAs over the years as a presenter, performer and nominee and it took him about “two seconds” to say yes after being asked to host. “I’ve always loved this show because it’s really just a celebration of a big year in music, and in my opinion it’s artist-centric, which is awesome,” he said. -he declares. “I’m just excited to be a part of a show that’s going to be unique because of the COVID part of it all and the precautions and I think that’s going to make it even more special.

Jonas was hesitant to reveal details, but added that everyone involved would work until airtime to put together what he hopes will be a memorable telecast.

“I can’t give too many surprises,” he said. “It’s about keeping the mystique alive. But we want to put on a great show for the fans, both as the host, for the other performers and artists who will be there.

This includes Jonas himself taking the stage with his brothers, Joe and Kevin Jonas – aka the Jonas Brothers – as well as Marshmello, who released a single together, “Leave Before You Love Me,” on Thursday.

Other performers will be AJR, Alicia Keys, Bad Bunny, BTS, DJ Khaled ft. HER and Migos, Duran Duran, Glass Animals, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis with Sounds of Blackness with Ann Nesby, Karol G, The Weeknd and Twenty One Pilots.

Additionally, Pink will perform and receive the ICON award, Drake will receive the Artist of the Decade award, and Trae Tha Truth will receive the Change Maker award.

For his part, Jonas is eager to see the performers – assuming he has time between his hospitality duties.

“I think everyone is excited to see The Weeknd play. It will be good to see him on an awards stage, ”said Jonas of the singer, who was snubbed at this year’s Grammys and said he would boycott future Grammy Awards until the Recording Academy revises. what he calls his “corrupt”. voting process.

As the show draws near, The Weeknd leads all the finalists with 16 nods. Finalists and winners are based on key fan interactions with music, including audio and video streaming, digital album and song sales, radio broadcasting and social engagement, tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including MRC Data and Next Big Sound.

Fans can vote for select categories, including Best Social Artist and Best Collaboration, until 11:59 p.m. PT on May 21 at billboardmusicawards.com/vote.

The BBMAs will air live Sunday from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC. The show is produced by Dick Clark Productions, a division of MRC, which is co-owner of Hollywood journalist through a joint venture with Penske Media called P-MRC. Barry Adelman and Robert Deaton are executive producers.

Presenters slated to appear include Cynthia Erivo, Chelsea Handler, Dixie D’Amelio, Gabrielle Union, Henry Golding, Kathryn Hahn, Kelsea Ballerini, Lena Waithe, Leslie Odom, Jr., Lil Rel Howery, Padma Lakshmi, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Swizz Beatz and Tina Knowles-Lawson.