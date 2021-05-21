Daisy Shah is in quarantine at home. The actress recently received the first dose of the vaccine.

One day ago, Daisy posted a series of photos of herself in a red and white striped suit with wide leg pants, an oversized blazer and a white tank top. She wore a belt to tie around her waist. She combined her look with chunky white sneakers.

She kept her makeup soft with her wavy hair and completely stole the show. She downplayed the accessories with a light gold chain.

