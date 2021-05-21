David Zaslav, the new Hollywood mogul

Speaking of David Zaslav, even the most cynical executives can barely refrain from gushing. Lloyd Blankfein, the former CEO of Goldman Sachs, finds it hard to think of anything critical, if not neutral, to say about his longtime friend.

“Normally I don’t like people. It’s kind of an exception. I find it hard to be sneaky about it, ”Blankfein says. “If you’re going out to dinner, he’s wearing those stupid badges.” . . He has that golly gee aspect and he’s so enthusiastic that sometimes I just tire of talking to him. I have to rest. But everything is positive.

That tigger energy, cut off with relentless ambition, this week helped Zaslav craft the media coup of the decade: not only uniting his much smaller Discovery group with WarnerMedia, but then taking command of the combined entity, the second largest entertainment company in the world by revenue. .

Even as tech groups invade a streaming company, Zaslav’s rise has shown that the old guard of alpha-male media, who cut his teeth in the age of satellite dishes and VHS, can still do things in Hollywood. With a deal, Zaslav moved closer to the powerhouse status of his business idols: former boss Jack Welch, mentor John Malone, CNN’s Ted Turner, and brothers Harry and Jack Warner.

A well-known setting for reality shows, including 90 day fiancé and Man vs bear if the merger goes through, will chair one of Hollywood’s most coveted assets, spanning HBO, CNN and the Warner Bros. studio. “He’s kind of an East Coast sweater vest, a cable TV guy,” says a former colleague. “And a lot of people in Hollywood are in shock that someone as left-handed as him can run away with the crown jewels.”

But with these crown jewels come a $ 55 billion debt contracted under the AT&T deal. Zaslav must master a new streaming business model, which requires heavy losses before reaching profitability and risks never reaching the margins that traditional television enjoyed. And it has to do it on a global scale with WarnerMedia, a company ravaged by restructuring in recent years.

Zaslav was born in Brooklyn in 1960 and raised in Rockland County, New York, about an hour north of the city. After training in law school, he quickly entered the television business with NBC in the 1980s, when television was king and cable was widely seen as insignificant. In 1987, he married his high school sweetheart, Pam, in the Hamptons, where they now throw a legendary late-summer party.

When Zaslav joined Discovery in 2007, the financial crisis was looming and Netflix was about to start streaming. It has managed to triple its revenues, generate profit margins of 57% in the United States and grow through the acquisitions of Scripps and Eurosport.

Yet Zaslav’s greatest accomplishment was securing this week’s $ 43 billion deal with his golf buddy John Stankey, AT&T chief executive who three years earlier had paid $ 85 billion. dollars for that. The discussions were so secret that Zaslav didn’t even hint at close friends like CNN’s Jeff Zucker or Jeff Bewkes, the former Time Warner chief who met him days before his announcement.

The discovery was instantly transformed from a player with the potential to also become a player with the potential to take on Netflix and Disney. Zaslav’s Challenge: Building Warner-Discovery’s vast array of brands, stations and streaming services into a platform with the 200 million plus subscribers it needs to be part of the handful of large corporations remained standing in a revolutionized Hollywood.

Richard Plepler, the former CEO of HBO who left shortly after taking office from AT&T in 2018, is optimistic. “[Zaslav] is an energetic force and a superb strategic mind with a love for the real business he runs. He loves HBO, he loves CNN and Warner Bros, ”he says. “It’s the secret sauce.”

Bewkes, who sold Time Warner to AT&T in 2016, believes Zaslav will provide a “much needed confidence boost” from Warner employees. “They say: oh thank you my God. AT&T was not listening. Discovery will listen, ”he says.

For all the bonhomie, Zaslav can be a tricky master of tasks, sending emails any time of the night. A former colleague called it “mercurial” and sometimes “garish” with the staff. “But then he kind of charms them, even the people he fired,” says the former executive.

“He’s the kind of person everyone is rooted for,” Blankfein says. “I’ve been rooted for and against, and you better be the person people are fighting for.”

His dynamism is matched by his handsome package: his $ 129 million in 2018 made Zaslav the highest paid CEO in the United States. On the eve of Operation WarnerMedia, he received stock options currently valued at nearly $ 190 million.

The Quick Leader put his Greenwich Village townhouse up for sale on Tuesday, where he met Stankey to negotiate the deal that will send him to Los Angeles more often. Last year he paid $ 16 million for a Beverly Hills mansion once owned by The Godfather producer Bob Evans – a purchase that foreshadowed his next act.

“I’m going to find a field office for Warner Bros.,” Zaslav said Monday. “I’ll be in New York. I will be everywhere in the world where the creations are. . . because that’s what will make us great.

