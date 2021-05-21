How Jesse Williams Said Goodbye To Grays Anatomy





Dr Jackson Avery last visited the Gray Sloan Memorial. Thursday, Jesse williams appeared in her finale Grey’s Anatomy episode after joining the show in season six as a surgical resident turned hot plastics specialist. Jackson, son of the namesake for the prestigious fictional Harper Avery Prize and foundation both of which were eventually renamed in honor of his mother, Dr. Catherine Fox (Debbie AllenJackson ultimately decided to leave Sloan Memorial to run the Catherine Fox Foundation in Boston after growing frustrated with inequalities in the health care system exposed by the coronavirus pandemic. He wasn’t going to Boston alone, however. Before leaving, Jackson was reunited with his ex-wife and mother of his child, Dr April Kepner, played by Sarah Drew, who left the series in Season 14 before returning this month to help close Williamss’s arc. Her Dr. Kepner apparently lived in Seattle with the man she was about to marry when Jackson broke up their marriage to profess his love for April, way back in season 10. Yeah, they went through a lot. Before Jackson could make it to Boston, he had to resign from Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital and say goodbye to his friends and mentors: Dr. Bailey (Chandra Wilson), his stepfather, Dr Webber (James Pickens Jr.), ex-lover Jo (Camilla luddington), and of course, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo). Jackson told doctors Bailey and Webber how they both played the part in his life left behind by his absent father, Harper Avery (Chelcie ross). He had the decency to tell Jo in person that he was leaving, unlike her ex-husband Alex Karev (Justin chambers). (It was a whole.) And finally, he bade farewell to OG, Meredith, who was eventually released from hospital after suffering from COVID-19 for most of the season. As Jackson left, Meredith realized she was the last man standing in her original residency class, the only one still working at the hospital once known as Seattle Grace, proving you can’t have Grey’s Anatomy without Meredith Gray. The major twist of the episode was that Jackson wasn’t the only doctor to leave the Gray Sloan Memorial and Grey’s Anatomy. Before leaving for Boston, he met neurosurgeon Dr Koracick (Greg Germann), who was also looking to change gears professionally and make more of a difference, especially in communities of color, after losing patients to COVID. Jackson decided to take Koracick under his wing, suggesting that they meet in Boston. The episode ended with a touching montage of Jacksons most memorable moments at the Gray Sloan Memorial. And just like that Grey’s Anatomy lost two series regulars to Williams and Germann. They follow in the footsteps of Giacomo Gianniottis Andrew DeLuca, who left the show in March. But despite its thinned cast, Grey’s Anatomy has no plans to remove the listing anytime soon: ABC’s flagship series was recently renewed for a record-breaking 18th season, with original cast members Wilson, Pickens Jr. and Pompeo all reportedly being renewed. sign lucrative deals to return to the show, which debuted in 2004. Seventeen years later, Grey continues to be one of ABC’s top rated and most watched scripted series, averaging 5.3 million viewers per week. Obviously, her world of Meredith Grays, and all lived there. Where to look Grey’s Anatomy: All products presented on Vanity Fair are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. More interesting stories from Vanity Fair A first look at Leonardo DiCaprio in The Flower Moon Killers

