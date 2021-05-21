Community Days hopes to bring together friends and neighbors





JACKSON CENTER – After a year of canceled events, the Jackson Center Community Days is back bigger and better than ever. “We are grateful that our group has decided to organize (Community Days) and that the conditions allow it, and we are delighted that we are the first in the region to try to take a step back. back to normalcy, ”said Jackson Center Growth Association president Greg Woolley. On May 12, Governor Mike DeWine announced that on June 2, all health ordinances would be repealed, except those for nursing homes and assisted living facilities. The timing couldn’t be more perfect for Community Days, which will start on Thursday June 3 and end on Sunday June 6. According to Woolley, the community days committee had several contingency plans in place while setting the stage for the 2021 event, as the outlook for the pandemic in June was not something they could predict and they wanted. be able to hold the festival in a certain capacity. “We went back and forth several times to see if we should have it, and we finally decided that we felt like the community needed to do something, so we decided to have it. Now that the restrictions are removed, I don’t think the timing could be more perfect for us. Our theme is “Bringing the Community together” so I think that was appropriate, ”said Woolley. “We thought this because we felt like COVID had separated us in so many ways, both physically and socially, and this is going to be an opportunity for people to pull themselves together.” Large Scale Community Days has more rides this year, as well as over $ 5,000 in prizes available through the raffle. Raffle tickets can be purchased at local businesses in the Jackson Center community and at the festival, and the cost is $ 5 for six tickets. There will also be a 5K Tiger Trot and 1 Mile Fun Run, a Kiddie Tractor Pull, a Carnivore Dodgeball Tournament, the Car, Bike & Truck Show and a Parade. Live entertainment will be featured throughout the festival, and food and drink will be available. “It will be relatively normal – live bands for entertainment, lots of refreshments for people, local food trucks and fair trade food concessions as well. We’re trying to have a nice, big comeback, ”Woolley said. Woolley added that Community Days, taken as a whole, is about coming together as a community, which makes the 2021 Community Days festival so special. “This one is especially special just because of the ability to be together for the first time and see friends and neighbors that you haven’t seen in a while because of social distancing and distance.” physics that we had to try to follow. We hope everyone is as excited as we are to come out and be part of the celebration, ”said Woolley. For more information or to register for the parade, visit https://jacksoncenter.com/eventsforms/community-events/community-days. Sean Wren, right, and Luke Schmerge, both of Boy Scout’s Jackson Center and Cub Scout Troop 98, bake donuts at Jackson Center Community Days 2019. Sean is the son of Brad and Bev Wren. Luke is the son of Paul and Karen Schmerge. Contact the writer at [email protected]







