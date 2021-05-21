Huma Qureshi is a famous Bollywood star





The new Netflix movie Zack Snyder, Army of the dead, stars Huma Qureshi as Geeta, a single mom who joins Scott Ward (Dave Bautista) in a heart-wrenching zombie heist. The actor may seem like a newcomer to some. But for Bollywood fans, Qureshi is a certified superstar. ‘Army of the Dead’ star Huma Qureshi at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival 2019 | Andreas Rentz / Getty Images Huma Qureshi is an award-winning actor Qureshi is an Indian actress who started her film career in 2012 with the critically acclaimed films, Gangs of Wasseypur Part 1 and Part 2. For her performance, she won three prestigious interpretation awards and was nominated for several other accolades. Over the years, Qureshi has appeared in nearly 20 Bollywood films, winning numerous accolades along the way. Unlike Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, another Bollywood star, known for her big-budget commercial feature films, Qureshi has made her mark through small independent films. RELATED: Extraction Star Randeep Hooda is a famous Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi plays Geeta in ‘Army of the Dead’ Army of the dead is Qureshis’ first Hollywood project. In a recent interview with Deadline, the actor revealed that she got the part while visiting the United States. Since I was there, my agents have suggested that I audition, Qureshi said. I hadn’t auditioned for a long time as I no longer audition in India. I thought it might be fun. No one knew me. Qureshi noted that despite memorizing all of her lines, she did not feel prepared for the audition. But within days of reading, he was offered a role in the Netflix movie. RELATED: Fans pay tribute to Jurassic World and the life of Pi Star, Irrfan Khan How Huma Qureshi’s ‘Army of the Dead’ role is different Qureshi is part of a large body of Army of the dead, and she admitted that it was very different from her main roles in Bollywood. For me this project was a unique opportunity because it is different from what I do in India, Qureshi told Deadline. In India my roles are often all around me, as the main character, and it was a great ensemble piece. But she suggested working with director Zack Snyder was what got her the idea. The fact that I got to work with Zack Snyder, and the cinematic value of that, is undeniable, she added. I am happy to work with him and to know him as a person. He’s a genius, there aren’t two ways about it. Qureshi is also a huge fan of zombie movies. And she’s more than excited to finally be a part of it. It’s more than just a zombie movie, there’s a lot of emotional force, a political overtone, it’s such a visceral movie, Qureshi added. It’s a great classic Hollywood movie, the kind of stuff that I grew up watching. I’ve always wanted to be a part of it. I am here. ‘Army of the Dead’ writer / director Zack Snyder was ‘impressed’ by Huma Qureshi For Army of the dead, filmmaker Zack Snyder has worked with an ensemble cast that includes Dave Bautista and Tig Notaro. But after working with Qureshi, he suggested he wanted to hire Indian actors for all of his upcoming films. I have partnered with Save The Children to help Delhi fight the pandemic. They are working on the construction of a temporary hospital in Delhi with 100 beds as well as an oxygen plant. Please support us #Breath of life @humasqureshi

International donors: https://t.co/9ZbOQuzwQ0 – Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) May 10, 2021 As Geeta is pretty amazing, said Snyder Indian Express. What was expected of her in the scenes was that she made us love her. Added to that is the layer that she is desperate and smart. Everything had to be incredibly nuanced and subtle. “I was impressed with her,” he added. “And, in fact, I said in another interview that I only want Indian actors in my movies now.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos