Back from Los Angeles, the Salem actor wants to teach teens the art of theater

Zach DuFault grew up in a football-loving family in Salem, but fell in love with theater in college. After eight years of studying and acting in Los Angeles, he opened The Salem Playhouse to give young people a place to rehearse scenes and train for auditions.

Zach DuFault poses for a portrait in downtown Salem on May 10, 2021, wearing a shirt for his new business, The Salem Playhouse (Amanda Loman / Salem Reporter)

When Zach DuFault, 30, graduated from South Salem High School in 2009, he was planning on playing college football.

But in the team at Western Oregon University, he found that he hadn’t made the cut for playing time. Looking for something else to try, he decided to take a acting class, which changed the course of his life.

Sometimes you stumble and find yourself and find your footing, he said.

After eight years of acting studies and working on television and on the stage in Los Angeles, DuFault returned home to Salem in 2019 with the intention of opening his own acting school. While the pandemic has delayed plans, DuFault is now launching The Salem Theater, a drama school for teens and young adults in Salem, and a corresponding nonprofit organization to help pay tuition for students who cannot afford classes.

Classes are scheduled to begin May 31 at a former dance studio located at 1448 12th St. SE, and eventually move to the Elsinore Theater. Students can enroll for $ 200 per month, with financial aid available and a pro-rated fee for students starting mid-month.

Salem has theater programs in schools and several theater and art organizations that present plays and musicals. But DuFault said there were few opportunities for young actors to practice their craft outside of rehearsals for a specific show.

Salem hasn’t oriented much towards young people who are interested in films and television rather than stage productions.

There aren’t a lot of places kids can go to study, he said.

In Los Angeles, DuFault studied at the Beverly Hills Playhouse, where he said he starred in 215 scenes during his freshman year.

I just got there and I left, I just fell in love with it. I love the job, he says. It was really inspiring because you see people from all walks of life doing scenes together. His credits include starring in Zach & Dennis: How It All Began, a short Amazon Prime Video series, and a villainous role in Loon Lake, an indie horror film currently in post-production.

Coming back to Salem doesn’t mean his acting career is over. DeFault said he would continue to play acting roles and travel to Los Angeles when needed to film, but realized he wanted to go home and enjoy a more relaxed pace of life.

There is something beautiful and special here that you don’t see elsewhere, he says.

He hopes he can take what he learned in Los Angeles back to Salem and help students preparing for auditions or interested in acting careers gain a better understanding of the industry.

It’s always exciting to have new and fresh energy in the community trying to do something, adding to our culture, adding to our kind of theater arts experience, said Vincenzo Meduri, Executive Director of Enlightened Theatrics, an effort of DuFaults.

Students can be in eighth through second year of college, and classes meet twice a week from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday. DuFault is the only teacher, but several college theater students work with him to help with drama lessons.

Students will work on stages on the first day of class each week and perform on the second day, with reviews to help them develop as actors. DuFault said he’s open to any scene his students want to play, whether it’s Shakespeare or Star Wars.

DuFault hopes to have 15-20 students enrolled at the same time, giving them the chance to participate in stage workshops with a variety of other students and get feedback from him and several college theater students.

DuFault also hopes to expose young Salem residents to classic films like The Godfather and Fiddler on the Roof through Sunday night workshops on Zoom.

I talk to too many young people who don’t see any movies after 2010 and it kills me, he says.

He also plans to bring in fellow actors from Los Angeles to host mock casting calls and other activities to help students develop their skills.

DuFault said Salem is a good city for the theater, but the people of Salem – especially those who aren’t involved in productions – don’t always realize what’s available. He hopes the Salem Playhouse can expose more residents to acting.

DuFault said that when he and his actor friends tell someone about their profession, they often hear: You must be a really good liar. It’s a common misconception about what it takes to deliver a compelling performance, he said.

You kind of have to be (your) real me when you’re away, because if you don’t it won’t be a real performance, he said.

