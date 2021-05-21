Hollywood can ‘absolutely’ make political statements: CEO of Tribeca Enterprises





Hollywood often enters politics, but the industry has proved particularly active amid a recent backlash from American companies on racial justice and the right to vote. Last month a boycott of film production of Georgia’s restrictive vote the law sparked controversy, and two weeks later the Oscars special mention of the guilty verdict for former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin at the start of the ceremony. In a new interview, Jane Rosenthal, film producer and CEO of Tribeca Enterprises, which co-founded and oversaw the influential Tribeca Film Festival, highlighted the importance of Hollywood’s political advocacy, saying the industry can ” absolutely “weigh on urgent matters. In fact, America’s mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic has shown the potentially dire consequences of political decisions and has heightened the urgency of Hollywood’s role in the national conversation, she said. “If we take a lesson from all of this from what has happened in our government, what has happened with COVID is that it pays to pay attention,” Rosenthal says. “We have to pay attention to who we elect, who speaks for us.” “If the people in the movie industry can make a statement about it, then absolutely, because people tend to listen and then follow,” she adds. Hollywood, often a source of fundraising for liberal political candidates and causes, remains a flashpoint in the country’s cultural wars and a permanent target for former President Donald Trump. After the Oscars ceremony last month, Trump called the event “politically correct and boring.” The remarks dovetailed with xenophobic comments Trump made after the previous ceremony last February, in which he criticized the winner for Best “Parasite” Film. So many good movies that it said at a rally that month, the winner is from South Korea! The story continues President Joe Biden’s campaign last year saw large donations from Hollywood, including millions raised by prominent industry figures who acted as consolidators for the campaign. This list includes producer Jeffrey Katzenberg and his wife Marilyn Katzenberg, who donated $ 1.4 million; as well as Netflix (NFLX) CEO Reed Hastings and his wife Patty Ann Quillin, who also donated $ 1.4 million, the New York Times reported. Most recently, Hollywood has drawn its attention to legislation introduced in legislatures in Republican-controlled states across the country that would restrict voting and limit access to toilets for transgender people, among other laws. In March, hundreds of women in the entertainment industry signed a public letter condemning a wave of such anti-transgender measures. Notable signatories include actress and director Regina King, actress Halle Berry and singer Selena Gomez. Tribeca Enterprises CEO Jane Rosenthal chats with Yahoo Finance Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer about “Influencers with Andy Serwer”. The activism comes at a precarious time for the film industry, which suffered a slowdown during the COVID-19 pandemic, as movie theater closings devastated ticket sales and production halted. Domestic box office revenues fell 80% in 2020, compared to the previous year, according to Comscore data reported by Variety. Global box office revenues suffered a similar blow, falling 71% from 2019, Variety found. Speaking to Yahoo Finance, Rosenthal criticized the government for mismanaging the US response to the pandemic, and said the policy failure demonstrated the personal consequences of policy decisions. “It won’t just affect your taxes or a stop sign around the corner,” she adds. “It’s also your health, it’s your children.” Read more: Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, Youtube, and reddit.







