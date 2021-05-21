Los Angeles Teen Band The Linda Lindas Draws Applause On Social Media





The Los Angeles Public Library kicked off its AAPI Heritage Month celebration on May 4, in line with its “TEENtastic Tuesdays,” with a performance by young Los Angeles group The Linda Lindas. But it wasn’t until today that their set exploded on social media when the LAPL posted their performance of “Racist Sexist Boy” on their social accounts. “Song of the day!” Proclaimed Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello on Twitter. And just because the drummer donned a Bikini Kill t-shirt, the band name riot grrrl was all the rage. Don’t mess with The Linda Lindas. Watch the full concert: https://t.co/Usv7HJ1lLR pic.twitter.com/pKZ5TKDdiA – LA Public Library (@LAPublicLibrary) May 20, 2021 The Linda Lindas are a quartet made up of Mila, 10, Eloise, 13, Lucia, 14, and Bela, 16, who describe themselves as embodying the spirit of original punk, power pop and new wave in through the ears, eyes and minds of today. They’ve performed with Best Coast, Money Mark, and LA punk legend Alice Bag before. When Bikini Kill reunited for a series of shows in 2019, they selected The Linda Lindas to open one of their sets at the Hollywood Palladium. Turning to Hollywood, the predominantly teenage group wrote and performed an original song for “The Claudia Kishi Club,” a documentary about the power of “The Babysitter’s Club” character Claudia Kishi. As portrayed in the Netflix movie, she was a character who provided Asian-American portrayal for young girls in the ’80s and’ 90s when little in popular culture did. Even beyond the song, The Linda Lindas – a half Asian, half Latinx band – itself channels the essence of artistic and free-spirited Claudia Kishi, taking up space in a music scene. long known for its whitewashed male dominance. “A little while before we were going to lockout, a boy came up to me in my classroom and told me his dad told him to stay away from the Chinese,” the drummer said. to present “racist and sexist boys”. “After I told him I was Chinese, he walked away from me. Eloise and I wrote this song based on that experience. The nine-song set includes other original songs, such as “Clauda Kishi”. They ended with a cover of “Big Mouth” by The Muffs, but not before battling “Rebel Girl” by Bikini Kill. It was a revival moment of their appearance in the Netflix movie “Moxie” where the Linda Lindas perform at a party for protagonist Vivian (Hadley Robinson) and all her new friends who have come together to fight sexism. in their high school. Watch Linda’s full performance below.







