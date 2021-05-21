‘In treatment’: Anthony Ramos explains why talk therapy ‘worth the work’

In June, Anthony Ramos will sing and dance in New York’s Washington Heights neighborhood in the delayed big-screen adaptation of Tony Award-winning Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical “In the Heights,” but before that , he co-starred as the most stationary Eladio in HBO’s sequel to “In Treatment.”

Eladio is the only patient of Dr Brooke Taylor (Uzo Aduba) who has to do his therapy sessions virtually, through video conferencing software and phone calls, as he works as a caregiver to a young man named Jeremy, immunocompromised and immunocompromised. cannot risk being exposed to COVID-19. Although sometimes Ramos is filmed by additional ‘processing’ cameras that show the space around him and the computer he uses to communicate with Brooke, more often than not his framing is limited to a close-up of his face, the view Brooke gets from her sessions.

The crazy thing about filming this way, says Ramos Variety, is that “we were on the same stage. Uzo was in his house on the other side of the stage, and then I was in my room. Between takes, I could go see her.

Although the versatile actor who won a Grammy as part of the original Broadway cast of “Hamilton” is used to being physical on set and on stage, the limited space he had to perform in “In Treatment Helped him focus on his character work.

“He has a lot of dialogue,” Ramos says of Eladio. “I probably had more lines in ‘In Treatment’ than all the other projects put together. It was, “Yo, do your best to stay so real and honest in the moment and don’t worry that you can’t move.” For me, the most important thing was to focus only on the words – on what he is saying and what she is saying, so what he is thinking when he is not speaking.

It also came with building his posture and manners, which includes how he keeps a guard with Brooke in his early sessions. “There’s always this thing where you can shut down the computer. It’s like people are communicating on social media rather than in real life: there’s almost this barrier that makes crossing even more difficult, ”he says.

“This guy suffers from insomnia, he lives in a situation with this family and he feels like they are treating him unfairly, but it’s a good situation, he feels like he can’t leave and that ‘ is almost as if he has become complacent, ”he continues. “He really doesn’t feel like he can do better, and how many people can relate to that?” They feel stuck and don’t know if they can get away with it because they might not be able to find someone else or another job.

When Eladio starts meeting Brooke, he’s hesitant to talk about many of his feelings, Ramos admits. (And, while filming those early episodes, Ramos adds that he didn’t know the full extent of what his character was facing because the writers were still “making adjustments” to the later scripts and he was getting them. as I went along. It helped me stay focused and in the moment because in real life we ​​don’t know what we’re going to say next, ”he says.) Eladio has been in therapy before, received a diagnosis and is waiting – or maybe hoping – for a prescription and to send on his way. But Brooke is not a psychiatrist and she tells him very clearly “right off the bat, she’s not going to give him any medication,” Ramos says. Instead, his approach is talk therapy.

“What I think is so important is that in pointing out the difference between the two [is] we say we should try – talk about it first. And not just once, but to really dive in. Yes, it’s work, but it’s worth it, ”says Ramos. “Some people have to take drugs for chemical imbalances and things like that, but to shed light on the difference between the two [sciences]it’s about trying to really dig in and get the job done, and then if you find nothing is working, maybe go the other way.

True to the original structure of the first three seasons of “In Treatment” which aired on HBO between 2008 and 2010, the fourth season focuses each episode on a specific patient and allows their story to evolve in half-hour increments, rather. that in a few scenes across each of the season’s 24 episodes. During Eladio’s episodes, Ramos says, he’ll open up more, which “shows how good Brooke’s character is at what she does.”

“He is like a flower that she has taken the time to take care of; she didn’t just throw pesticides on it, she said, “We’re going to water that shit.” It took a long time, ”explains the actor, who has been in therapy for two years. “When you have a good therapist, it is a blessing.”

“In Treatment” premieres May 23 at 9 p.m. on HBO.