Noel Gallagher wants 100m for the reunion of Oasis | Entertainment

Noel Gallagher would reform Oasis for 100 million.

The 53-year-old rocker insisted that his brother and former bandmate Liam Gallagher’s claim last November that the guitarist refused the sum to reunite the band – which split in 2009 due to tensions between siblings – was untrue and even though he doubted anyone would. offering the “ridiculous” amount to see them together on stage again, he would take it if he was on the table.

Speaking to talk show host Jonathan Ross, Noel said, “Why do you say ‘This is not necessarily wrong’ – because it is wrong. There is not 100m in the music industry between all of us

“If anyone wants to give me $ 100 million now, I’ll say it now, I’ll do it.” I will do it for 100 million.

“Playful. The funny thing is I think Liam really believes it, which is funny.”

But if they got back together, the “ Don’t Look Back in Anger ” singer doesn’t think it would be the same.

He said, “It was all wrapped up in youth and camaraderie and all that. Once that’s gone, you won’t be able to put that genius back in the bottle. It would be just for showbiz and for a meager 100 million. . “

And the ‘Holy Mountain’ hitmaker insisted he didn’t miss playing with his brother.

When asked if he missed being on stage with Liam, he replied, “Not particularly no. It’s a different band. It’s a different thing.”

But Noel admitted it was “moving” looking back at Oasis’ legendary concerts in Knebworth in 1996 for a new documentary.

He said, “” It’s actually quite touching to watch it. This number of people, pre-Internet without a phone, nothing, fans at the moment with the group.

“I can see what it was about now. You’re so close to it [at the time]. I [couldn’t] perceive it as the others. But yesterday listening to it – Liam was in his prime and the band was.

“I was like watching it thinking we were amazing, we really were. It’s something that I don’t think about on a daily basis. When I was watching it yesterday, I was like, it’s really amazing. “

Liam had previously told Jonathan that there was “nothing left on the table” to settle his feud with Noel after his brother turned down a 100 million reunion tour offer.

He said in November: “When somebody offers you £ 100million to do some shows and this man, you’re going to say, ‘Alright so yeah.’ There was a lot of money to be struck.

“It was £ 100million to tour and that and I’m like, ‘I’m not fucked up, you know what I mean? I’ll have some. ‘ He’s not in it, is he? He’s after a knighthood isn’t he? You can ask him next time. For a hundred million pounds, I would do that. “

Noel’s interview airs on “The Jonathan Ross Show” on ITV on Saturday night (05.22.21).