Ashton Kutcher’s twin Michael was an ‘angry’ actor who revealed his diagnosis of CP





Ashton kutcher Brother Michael Kutcher opens up about his feelings for the actor for revealing his twin’s cerebral palsy diagnosis to the world in a 2003 interview. According to Mayo Clinic, cerebral palsy is a disorder that affects “muscle movement and tone or posture,” and Michael Kutcher, diagnosed at age 3,he saidtried to hide it for most of his life. “I was very angry. Very angry. I remember telling him about it, said Michael Kutcher.”Today“in an interview published Thursday.” I didn’t want to be the face of CP. I never mentioned it. “ He is no longer mad at his famous brother, whom the Kutcher family call his real name Chris, and is in fact grateful for that interview 18 years ago. “Chris did me the biggest favor ever done because he allowed me to be myself,” said Michael Kutcher, noting that it allowed him to meet Bella, 5, who had a case. more severe cerebral palsy. After interviewing the “That ’70s Show” star, Bella’s mother reached out to Michael Kutcher to ask if he would be ready to talk about her. experience with the disorder at a gala. He wasn’t ready to share his story, but met the woman for coffee. After:Ashton Kutcher to try to ease anxiety over coronavirus pandemic with virtual story hour “I realized I had to let go of the shame I felt and be a champion for people like Bella,” said Michael Kutcher. I was finally ready to tell my story and I knew that because of my twin, I would have a big reach. “ He also reflected on how Ashton Kutcher used to defend him from bullies after being “called every name in the book on the playing field.” My brother chose to fight with them. He defended me. He wanted them to treat me with respect, said Michael Kutcher. “And that meant a lot.” The creator of “Punk’d” would also make sure his brother was invited to any sleepover he attended. Most of the time they would say yes, but sometimes they would say no and Chris would leave. Well then I’m not coming, said Michael Kutcher. Chris was telling me, I wish I could take it all away from you and take it myself. “Why does it hurt so much?”:‘That’ 70s show ‘has left Netflix and fans are disappointed to the max

